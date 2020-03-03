Par interneta hitu kļuvis suns, kas atgādina rokzvaigzni

Par interneta sensāciju kļuvis trīs gadus vecais angļu springerspaniels, kurš ar saviem lokainajiem "matiem" iekarojis daudzu "Instagram" lietotāju sirdis.
Trīs gadus vecais Finlijs kļuvis par sensāciju, jo ar savām cirtainajām lokām viņš daudziem atgādina rokzvaigzni. Gločesteršīrā dzīvojošā ķepaiņa "Instagram" konts ir piesaistījis jau 14 tūkstošus sekotāju.
Sarunā ar portālu "Business Insider" Finlija saimniece Rebeka Mandeja atklājusi, ka mīlulis bildēm pozējot labprāt, jo apzinoties, ka par to saņems atlīdzību.
Tāpat Mandeja minējusi, ka viņas ķepainis bieži tiekot salīdzināts ar tādām zvaigznēm kā Džons Lenons, Bon Džovi, ģitāristu Braienu Meju no grupas "Queen" un citiem.
Slaveno suņuku ir sākuši sponsorēt vairāki zoo preču uzņēmumi. Savā "Instagram" profilā Finlijs reklamē dažādus našķus, dzīvnieku rotaļlietas un aksesuārus. Tiesa, Mandeja visus dāvanā saņemtos piederumus ziedo dzīvnieku patversmei, kurā viņa pati strādā.
Atliek tikai piekrist sunīša "Instagram" konta biogrāfijā rakstītajam: "Dzimis, lai būtu modelis."