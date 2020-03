Pašmāju slavenības, kuras košāku pavasari meklē ārzemēs

After 5 years break we made it to the mountain to ski/snowboard! So sore after day 1. A few falls, inappropriate words and lots of patience from @arizagajl it was a day of amazing experiences! Skiing is reminding me sometimes of music performance- the control, the balance and of course ultimately- joy! Are you a winter or summer person? Winter sports/ summer sports? Lots of love from beautiful #Switzerland

A post shared by Ksenija Sidorova (@ksenijasidorova) on Mar 2, 2020 at 9:28am PST