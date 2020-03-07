Slavenas mammas, kuras sociālajos tīklos rāda, kā bērnu baro ar krūti

Brīdinājums!
Šo lapu nedrīkst atvērt, ja Tev vēl nav 18 gadu.
Jā, šīs slavenības sociālajos tīklos dalījušās arī ar kadriem, kuros redzamas barojam ar krūti. Lai arī tas ir dabiski un normāli, ne visiem gan patīk šos foto redzēt, bet tā ir viņu izvēle. Drosmīgu mammu ir daudz!
Modele Ešlija Greiema (32)
I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, “Now we’re family forever” I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is. @mrjustinervin and Isaac, thank you for being my favorite @prettybigdealpod guests so far ❤️
Komiķe Eimija Šūmere (38)
Dziedātāja un aktrise Hilarija Dafa (32)
THIS ONE’S FOR THE LADIES Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding. Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old) I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a “break” because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)! Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold (ok I’m done with that rant lol)! Anyway, I didn’t know this because with Luca I didn’t work until he was about nine months old, so I didn’t pump very often. Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (😞). So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening. (Does fenugreek make anyone else smell like maple syrup and rubber gloves?...not chill) With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter. Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman...because we are! Doing too much, because we can! KEEP READING in the comments below 👇🏼♥️
Aktrise Trojana Belisario (34)
#worldbreastfeedingweek I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated. My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE) but the mastitis🥴, waking up in the middle of the night to pump😴, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL🥵 (I’ve included the most glamorous I’ve ever looked while feeling like an effing cow) having to be conscious of everything I put or do not put in my body (it’s been almost two years if you count pregnancy) and that means alcohol, medication, even melatonin! I can’t even join in all of this cool CBD stuff that’s happening.But... no matter how much I HATE pumping or how complicated MY relationship with food is, it has been a joy, an honor and a no brainer to feed my daughter this way. 🙌🏽 My body has made it easy for us and i have loved every moment i get to spend this kind of time with her. Not every mother gets that. I don’t know if I will have it for much longer, but I will always take care of her and do what is best for us. (Once again f*ck pumping. Love you forever babay girl)
Aktrise Keita Hadsone (40)
Aktrise Šeja Mičela (32)
Modele Keita Aptone (27)
I want to take a minute to clarify the context of feeling pressures as a new mother and breastfeeding in the @editorialistmagazine article. When asked about getting back in shape after pregnancy I discussed the major pressures that are out there for new moms to “snap back” right after having a baby. Every woman experiences this due to the unnecessary and unrealistic expectations that are brought into every household, mostly via social media. I certainly felt these pressures, as all women do. I tried to push myself early to get back to the gym, eat perfectly and try to achieve this alleged “snap back”. But, after realizing how ridiculous these pressures are I quickly gave myself some slack and lived in the moment as a new mother. Every woman needs to give their body time to heal and to soak in those early, precious moments. I realized quickly that between breastfeeding, healing, little-to-no sleep, off-the-charts hormone changes and experiencing everything for the first time that those weight-loss pressures are extremely unnecessary, and I decided to turn my energy towards my family. Every mother’s experience is different with every baby. I’ve learned everyone’s journey is extremely personal and no two are the same. My energy was drained but my heart was extremely full, and I decided to not let others’ opinions and expectations get in the way of my own personal timeline. In my opinion, enjoy the moments with your new baby and growing family, allow your body time to heal and make sure to go at your own pace. #motherhood #sharestrong
Aktrise Amanda Saifreda (34)
Modele un TV personība Krisija Teigena (34)
Aktrise Olīvija Vailda (35)
Repere Cardi B (27)
Aktrise Reičela Makadamsa (41)
A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about whose idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls 💪🏽 #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine .com cover shoot 📸 @clairerothstein #pleaseshare . . . Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too. . . . Stylist: @alicialombardini 👠 #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari
Komiķe Alija Venga (37)
Aktrise Džesika Alba (38)
Went into my @honest office today for a board meeting, although I’m still technically on mat leave. Not gonna lie, it’s impossible for me to completely unplug from work ...and it felt nice being back -even though it was just a half day. Baby boy came to visit/eat at lunch. Felt very productive today. 🤱🏽👊🏽 #workingmom #entrepreneurlife #breastfeedingmama
Modele Žizele Bundhena (39)
Aktrise Tendija Ņūtone (47)
Dziedātāja Pink (40)
Gvena Stefani (50)
Modele Dautzene Krūsa (35)
Aktrise Liva Tailere (42)
Aktrise Alisa Milāno (47)
Modele Tesa Holideja (34)
@nickhollidayco captured this photo of me getting ready yesterday to shoot the next instalment of my #mblmxtess @penningtons collection, and it reminded me of @gisele's iconic photo breastfeeding on set💅🏻Working moms come in all shapes, sizes, colors & creeds! #normalizebreastfeeding #workingmom #whorunstheworld
Aktrise Džeimija Kinga (40)