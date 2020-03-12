C 12.03.2020.

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz pirmo NBA spēlētāja inficēšanos ar koronavīrusu

Rūdijs Gobērs

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Francijas izlases un Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) centra spēlētājam Rūdijam Gobēram ir konstatēta saslimšana ar koronavīrusu. Tā rezultātā līga uz nenoteiktu laiku ir nolēmusi atcelt visas spēles. Daļa sociālo tīklu lietotāju pauž sašutumu, bet daļa atļaujas par situāciju arī pajokot.

Gobēra komandas biedrs Francijas izlasē Evans Furnjē atklāj, ka centra spēlētājs jūtoties labi

Vēl nesen Gobērs preses konferencē jokojot aptaustīja visus mikrofonus

Kāds mediju pārstāvis šādu Gobēra rīcību uztvēra citādāk

"Nevienam nevajadzētu kritizēt Gobēru..."

...bet joku netrūka 

Kad Serdžs Ibaka saprata, ka pēdējā spēlē Gobēru sedza 36 minūtes

"Rūdijs Gobērs:"

"Gobērs pēdējā laikā nekur nebija ceļojis, kas nozīmē, ka vīrusu viņš dabūjis no sev tuvu esošajiem cilvēkiem"

"Lakers" priekšā bija divas spēles pret "Jazz" pēc kārtas

Cits lietotājs ļoti asi reaģējis uz šo situāciju

Gobēra gadījums var kalpot par piemēru mums visiem 

