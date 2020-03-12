"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz pirmo NBA spēlētāja inficēšanos ar koronavīrusu

Francijas izlases un Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) centra spēlētājam Rūdijam Gobēram ir konstatēta saslimšana ar koronavīrusu. Tā rezultātā līga uz nenoteiktu laiku ir nolēmusi atcelt visas spēles. Daļa sociālo tīklu lietotāju pauž sašutumu, bet daļa atļaujas par situāciju arī pajokot.
Gobēra komandas biedrs Francijas izlasē Evans Furnjē atklāj, ka centra spēlētājs jūtoties labi
Evan Fournier provides an update on Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/lFyACH1H9U— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020
Vēl nesen Gobērs preses konferencē jokojot aptaustīja visus mikrofonus
Here’s Rudy Gobert touching a bunch of reporters’ audio equipment 2 days ago. Today, he tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Z3Lw1yfCfW— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2020
Kāds mediju pārstāvis šādu Gobēra rīcību uztvēra citādāk
On the Rudy Gobert microphone incident: at the time, I actually took it as a measure of support for the media. We were being told to keep 6-8 feet away from them on the assumption that we might infect a player. I thought it was Rudy thumbing his nose at the separation between us.— Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020
"Nevienam nevajadzētu kritizēt Gobēru..."
Nobody needs to be hammering Rudy Gobert right now.— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) March 12, 2020
He’s extraordinarily thoughtful and caring and I believe that’s where the microphone touching comes from. It was a sign of unity and not disrespect.
He’s a very kind person and everyone should be wishing for his wellbeing.
...bet joku netrūka
Rudy Gobert is easily defensive player of the year.— Rise Ribs (@J_Ribs) March 12, 2020
Man shut down the WHOLE league...
Kad Serdžs Ibaka saprata, ka pēdējā spēlē Gobēru sedza 36 minūtes
Serge Ibaka realizing he guarded Rudy Gobert for 36 minutes last game pic.twitter.com/DNAe9blNDe— tommy (@awwwtommy) March 12, 2020
"Rūdijs Gobērs:"
Nobody:— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) March 12, 2020
Rudy Gobert: pic.twitter.com/4kp3perKie
"Gobērs pēdējā laikā nekur nebija ceļojis, kas nozīmē, ka vīrusu viņš dabūjis no sev tuvu esošajiem cilvēkiem"
Rudy Gobert didn’t travel to another country in the last couple weeks.— Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) March 12, 2020
He got coronavirus from someone else around him.
Which means probably a lot of people have it around him.
A Europe travel ban won’t stop the pandemic in America. It’s already here.
"Lakers" priekšā bija divas spēles pret "Jazz" pēc kārtas
When you realize the Lakers were just days away from playing Rudy Gobert twice pic.twitter.com/T20zw3fNrr— Rick Zou (@Rick_Zou) March 12, 2020
Cits lietotājs ļoti asi reaģējis uz šo situāciju
I hope Rudy Gobert has a full recovery. Then I hope he’s suspended for next season— NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) March 12, 2020
Gobēra gadījums var kalpot par piemēru mums visiem
What happened with Rudy Gobert is perhaps the most public example so far of what can happen to any of us. You can get it and spread it without realizing you have it. How many people and places have you been in close contact with in the last 10-14 days?— Tisha Thompson (@TishaESPN) March 12, 2020