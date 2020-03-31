Pasaulslavenas sievietes dalās ar drosmīgiem foto, kuros pozē bez kosmētikas

Lai gan šīs zvaigznes parasti redzam ar biezu kosmētikas kārtu uz sejas, pašizolācijas laikā daudzas pasaulslavenas dāmas izvēlējušās ne tikai izvairīties no smiņķiem, bet arī parādīt savu īsto seju faniem.
My incredible friends @beloveapparel are donating $7 from every I Choose Love purchase to @together.rising who are helping children and families facing hunger due to mass school closures. Let’s help each other and small businesses! #ichooselove #beloveapparel #togetherrising
I am grateful to my @theshalanyc teachers @mskleigh @barbaraverrochi @ashes76 for offering so many of us an online community during this difficult time. Those classes are something to look forward to everyday. 🙏🏻 🧘♀️ Support small businesses - after my class I ordered a few things from @ondabeautynyc while wearing my cozy @suziekondi track suit. Love to u female entrepreneurs 🌸
The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac. But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health. Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, “Fear not.” I have faith for the now and faith for the future. As we know faith without the necessary work behind it doesn’t mean much. I believe it’s important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other. It’s also important to take this seriously; if your job allows, socially distance yourself. Even if you’re young and healthy it’s up to all of us to do our part and protect others, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. I also want to shine a light on those who don’t have the option of staying home from work, those who are missing vital pay checks, and the children who are missing out on free or reduced lunches they depend on at school. Thank you to the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly and risking their own health to protect us all. We’re all in this together, so in the spirit of “love thy neighbor” let’s lead with love and kindness ❤️
#IStayHomeFor my mom’s best friend, Ang, a kidney transplant survivor! Do your part and stay home to protect those who are vulnerable. Please! And to those who can’t, and are providing life saving and supporting services, THANK YOU. I nominate @alessandragl @thereallukeevans @camillabelle @michellepfeifferofficial @zoeydeutch @andygarcia Who do you stay home for?! #6degrees #coronavirus #IStayHomeFor #staysafe
My kid took this. 💜⠀ Just donated to @lafoodbank ⠀ If you’d like to donate, link in my bio. 💜As many of you are, I’m home, trying to prevent the spread. I’m conflicted about what to post while so many are suffering. So please let me know what you guys are wanting right now.⠀ ⠀ Doesn’t feel quite right to do business as usual yet doesn’t feel right to disconnect. Will be reading comments thought the day.⠀ ⠀ Sending so much love. Be safe 💜 love you 💜
Proudly wearing my @Bella_Freud jumper in support of the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign in partnership with with Prince Charles’ @PrincesTrust ✨ Proceeds from all onlines sales throughout March from Bella’s #SheSaid collection will be donated to the The Prince’s Trust to support young women and girls. Bella’s inspiration behind the shirt is that “When a woman speaks it’s good to listen” 💪💕