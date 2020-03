Krievijā koronavīruss apstiprināts ārstam, kurš kopā ar Putinu apmeklējis slimniekus

epa08318584 Russian president Vladimir Putin (C) gets his yellow protective suit sprayed with disinfectant by a specialist as he visits a hospital for patients with suspected COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the Kommunarka settlement in New Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2020. The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection has amounted to 495 in Russia. EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

FOTO: ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / EPA