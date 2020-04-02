C 2.04.2020.

"Atņemiet Habibam jostu!" "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Nurmagomedova lēmumu necīnīties ar Fergusonu

Ceturtdien ar paziņojumu par atteikšanos no cīņas pret Toniju Fergusonu klajā nāca krievu UFC superzvaigzne Habibs Nurmagomedovs. Savs viedoklis, protams, bija arī sociālo tīklu lietotājiem.

Pats Nurmagomedova paziņojums

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? - I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? - Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. - 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? - Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? - Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

Nurmagomedova kritiķu, protams netrūka. Kāds sociālo tīklu lietotājs uzskata, ka krievu atlētam vajadzētu atņemt čempiona jostu.

Cita persona aicināja Nurmagomedovu izmantot personīgo lidmašīnu, vai arī atzīt, ka viņš nespēja nomest svaru

Nurmagomedovs ir kritizējis cīkstoņus, galvenokārt Konoru Makgregoru, par čempionu jostas neaizstāvēšanu

"Habibs katru reizi, kad tuvojas cīņa pret Fergusonu"

"Šī ir jau trešā reize, kad Habibs necīnās ar Toniju. Šoreiz viņš ir pavisam vesels..." 

Kā jau tas parasti notiek šāda mēroga jautājumos, cilvēki nostājas divās pusēs. Izņēmums nav arī šī reize. Sociālajos tīklos netrūka atbalstītāju arī Nurmagomedovam.

...Sākot ar MMA sabiedrībā slaveno ESPN apskatnieku Bretu Okamoto

"Kāpēc lai Habibs riskētu ar savu dzīvību?" 

Cits fans uzskata, ka "UFC 249" cīņu vakaru vajadzēja atcelt jau pirms ilga laika

"Ko Habibs izdarīja nepareizi?"

UFC fanu reakcija, kad viņiem vaicā, vai viņiem rūp, ka Nurmagomedova un Fergusona duelis nenotiks

Cits fans uzskata, ka UFC nekad Nurmagomedovam jostu neatņems

