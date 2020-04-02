"Atņemiet Habibam jostu!" "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Nurmagomedova lēmumu necīnīties ar Fergusonu

Ceturtdien ar paziņojumu par atteikšanos no cīņas pret Toniju Fergusonu klajā nāca krievu UFC superzvaigzne Habibs Nurmagomedovs. Savs viedoklis, protams, bija arī sociālo tīklu lietotājiem.
Pats Nurmagomedova paziņojums
Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? - I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? - Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. - 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? - Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? - Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.
Nurmagomedova kritiķu, protams netrūka. Kāds sociālo tīklu lietotājs uzskata, ka krievu atlētam vajadzētu atņemt čempiona jostu.
Tony wants to fight. strip khabib and let Tony fight for the title. Khabib gets shot at the title when he comes back from ramahdan. He can't hold up the division this long every year— Tee (@AroldisTrapman) April 1, 2020
Cita persona aicināja Nurmagomedovu izmantot personīgo lidmašīnu, vai arī atzīt, ka viņš nespēja nomest svaru
Take the private plane... or just say you can’t make weight without your team.— Champ MMA (@ChampsMMA) April 1, 2020
Nurmagomedovs ir kritizējis cīkstoņus, galvenokārt Konoru Makgregoru, par čempionu jostas neaizstāvēšanu
Just never complain about anyone defending their belt ever again. There was a time you said you wanted to defend 3 times in 7 months before the Poirier fight. Now it’s once and back to Ramadan— Common Cents (@commoncents42) April 1, 2020
"Habibs katru reizi, kad tuvojas cīņa pret Fergusonu"
Khabib every time a fight against tony gets close pic.twitter.com/vLZ0c6eie5— Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownkop) April 1, 2020
"Šī ir jau trešā reize, kad Habibs necīnās ar Toniju. Šoreiz viņš ir pavisam vesels..."
Khabib has pulled out of the Tony fight 3 times and this time he is completely healthy... LLLLLL— Ozzy (@Ozzy_MMA) April 1, 2020
Kā jau tas parasti notiek šāda mēroga jautājumos, cilvēki nostājas divās pusēs. Izņēmums nav arī šī reize. Sociālajos tīklos netrūka atbalstītāju arī Nurmagomedovam.
...Sākot ar MMA sabiedrībā slaveno ESPN apskatnieku Bretu Okamoto
I have to say, it's INCREDIBLE that enough dummies on social media made enough noise about Khabib Nurmagomedov being forced to quarantine in Russia, and accusing him of being "scared," that he actually had to post a statement asking them to think rationally. Just incredible.— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 1, 2020
"Kāpēc lai Habibs riskētu ar savu dzīvību?"
Some of these comments, try watching the news. Why would Khabib risk his life travelling to America - a country currently in crisis by something called #coronavirus!— Mo Farooq 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇦🇶 (@MoFarooq9) April 1, 2020
Cits fans uzskata, ka "UFC 249" cīņu vakaru vajadzēja atcelt jau pirms ilga laika
This fight night card should have been cancelled a long time ago it’s made things very complicated to everyone involved especially the fighters.. every sporting event has been cancelled around the world.. but yet this hasn’t?.. #UFC #UFC249— Goodfella Sport (@GoodfellaMedia) April 1, 2020
"Ko Habibs izdarīja nepareizi?"
But where is he wrong? Y’all want this man to fight in the middle of PANDEMIC?! For anyone who actually thinks any fight is going to happen in April must not be paying attention to how bad this thing is.— nicole ♥ (@nikelizabeth97) April 1, 2020
UFC fanu reakcija, kad viņiem vaicā, vai viņiem rūp, ka Nurmagomedova un Fergusona duelis nenotiks
Do you care that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson has just been cancelled for the 5th time? #ufc249— AMIR (@Amir77889) March 30, 2020
MMA UFC fans: pic.twitter.com/EYPasiJwOU
Cits fans uzskata, ka UFC nekad Nurmagomedovam jostu neatņems
Khabib Nurmagomedov will never be stripped of his UFC title. He will either defend it (again), *unify it, lose it in a title fight, or relinquish it.— Maximum Power (@TheMaximumPower) April 2, 2020