S 4.04.2020.

Foto un video ⟩ Kaķu vīrs. Internets jūsmo par neticami trenētiem murrātājiem

FOTO: Instagram/Catmanto

Kamēr visa pasaule jūsmo par "Tīģeru karali" (dokumentālo "Netflix" seriālu "Tiger King"), iepazīstinam jūs ar īstu kaķu karali. Šim vīrietim piederošie kaķi ir no patversmes vai pieklīduši, bet tie visi prot dažādus trikus un viens no tiem pat ir iekļuvis Ginesa pasaules rekordos.

Šos apbrīnojamos dzīvniekus var skatīt "Instagram" kontā "catmantoo", kam seko vairān nekā 430 000 cilvēku no visas pasaules.

Saimniekam arī ir mājaslapa, kur viņš dalās ar pamācībām un ieteikumiem kaķu audzināšanā un trenēšanā.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jeb 🌑 #slowmotion @catmantoo 😊

A post shared by CATMANTOO (@catmantoo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is how her talents can help raise money for charity. Go Didga! ⭐️ The 2020 Australia Firefighter Calendar is available (link in profile) 🙏 Please Note: All four cats meowdelled, but only Bindi and Boomer made the CAT calendar, (a little false advertising, sorry) This footage is from the shoot day, I’ll be sharing some of the BTS content that didn’t make the calendar. Great working with Nathan (Model) @nathanj052 👊 There are six different animal calendars to choose from. (Link to view calendars in profile☝️worldwide shipping) Since 1993 the firefighter calendars have raised over 3 million for various charities. We are honored to be part of this organization @australianfirefighterscalendar #australianfirefighters #australianfirefighterscalendar2020 #video #2020calendar #2020calendars #pets #cats #charities

A post shared by CATMANTOO (@catmantoo) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Uz augšu