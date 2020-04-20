Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

I might be too strung out on compliments Overdosed on confidence Started not to give a f- and stopped fearing the consequence Drinkin' every night because we drink to my accomplishments Faded way too long I'm floating in and out of consciousness And they sayin' I'm back, I'd agree with that I just take my time with all this s-, I still believe in that I had someone tell me I fell off, ouh I needed that And they wanna see me pick back up, well where'd I leave it at I know I exaggerated things, now I got it like that Tuck my napkin in my shirt, cause I'm just mobbin' like that You know good and well that you don't want a problem like that You gone make someone around me catch a body like that No, don't do it Please don't do it Cause one of us goes in And we all go through it Drizzy got the money, so Drizzy gonna pay it Those my brothers, I ain't even gotta say it That's just something they know They know, they know, they know They know, they know, they know #headlines 🙏🏼

