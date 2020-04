Karsti! Nedēļas pikantākie kadri slavenību sociālajos tīklos

I don’t know about you but working out has saved me during isolation thanks to @tbconditioning 🙌🏼 If you need some motivation check out www.so-LA.com for my home workouts 💪🏼 ☀️ 🇦🇪 #activities

A post shared by LAURA ANDERSON (@lauraanderson1x) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:25am PDT