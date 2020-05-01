Pk 1.05.2020.

Britnija Spīrsa nodedzinājusi savu sporta zāli

Amerikāņu popzvaigzne Britnija Spīrsa (38) aprīļa noslēgumā sociālajos tīklos faniem atzinās, ka ir nodedzinājusi savu sportazāli.

"Sveiki, draugi, es pašlaik esmu savā sporta zālē. Es šeit neesmu bijusi sešus mēnešus, tāpēc, ka to nodedzināju. Tur bija dažas sveces un viena lieta noveda pie otras..." savu video par notikušo iesāka Spīrsa.

Pie video viņa komentēja: "Es gāju garām zāles durvīm un tā bija liesmās, būm! Labi, ka iedarbojas dūmu detektori un neviens arī necieta. Par nelaimi man no šī visa palika pāri tikai divi treniņu rīki un spogulis."

Tikmēr dīva savus treniņus aizvadījusi citās savas mājas telpās, kā arī terasē.

