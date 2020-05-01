Britnija Spīrsa nodedzinājusi savu sporta zāli

Amerikāņu popzvaigzne Britnija Spīrsa (38) aprīļa noslēgumā sociālajos tīklos faniem atzinās, ka ir nodedzinājusi savu sportazāli.
"Sveiki, draugi, es pašlaik esmu savā sporta zālē. Es šeit neesmu bijusi sešus mēnešus, tāpēc, ka to nodedzināju. Tur bija dažas sveces un viena lieta noveda pie otras..." savu video par notikušo iesāka Spīrsa.
Pie video viņa komentēja: "Es gāju garām zāles durvīm un tā bija liesmās, būm! Labi, ka iedarbojas dūmu detektori un neviens arī necieta. Par nelaimi man no šī visa palika pāri tikai divi treniņu rīki un spogulis."
but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!
Tikmēr dīva savus treniņus aizvadījusi citās savas mājas telpās, kā arī terasē.
Lifting each other up and being positive is also very important to keep higher frequencies going in the body to help us clear our energy. The power of your thoughts are also very crucial !!!!! Make sure you’re sending good vibes out there no matter what …. God will do the rest.