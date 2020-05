Foto ⟩ Tā Māmiņdienu nosvinēja Latvijas slavenības

I love you so much ❤️ Becoming a mother made me realise the care and time you have given to me...love is never ending. Love goes beyond my heart. It's neverending. Love is forever. #mīlu #loveyoumom #thankyoumom

A post shared by Legante Dagmāra (@dadalove) on May 10, 2020 at 7:49am PDT