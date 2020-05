Uzbrukuma laikā dzer vīnu un pieprasa Buzovu. Jauna informācija par iebrukumu bankā Maskavā

Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) assault team enter an office of Alfa bank as traffic police stand guard, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Police in Moscow have detained a man who threatened to blow up a bank with explosives he claimed to be carrying. The man, carrying a bag from a food delivery courier service, entered the Alfa Bank branch office on a main Moscow thoroughfare on Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

FOTO: Pavel Golovkin / AP