I was recently sent this video by @rbalanas and I thought it was so fantastic, I just had to share it with you all. Roberts is a student at @royalacademyofmusic and put together this arrangement of ‘I’m Still Standing’ for their Regents’ event that was due to happen back in May. It’s far too good to go to waste, so I’m very glad that you recorded it and sent it to me! I hope to one day get the opportunity to meet you and see you perform in person. 🚀 #RAMplaysON

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Jun 11, 2020 at 1:12am PDT