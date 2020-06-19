Foto ⟩ Augstā mode suņiem. Pasaule jūsmo par pūkaino "Vogue" versiju - "Dogue"

2020. gads līdz šim bijis diezgan smags visiem mums, taču jāatzīst, ka šogad ir izveidoti vairāki lieliski tiešsaistes izaicinājumi. Viens no jaunākajiem saucas #VogueChallange, kur cilvēki izveidoja savas bildes kā ikoniskā izdevuma pirmo vāku, bet dažiem ar to nebija gana - viņi uz pirmā vāka sāka likt savus mīluļus.
"Dogue" izaicinājums sasniedza dažādus sociālos tīklus, tostarp "Twitter" un "Instagram". Vēl vairāk, kad izaicinājums kļuva populārs teju visā pasaulē, diviem suņu mīļotājiem no Polijas un izaicinājuma aizsācējiem nācās izveidot oficiālo "Instagram" profilu.
Pēc "Dogue" komandas biedra teiktā, viņi vēlējās pievērst uzmanību tam, cik "skaisti un daudzpusīgi ir suņi".
"Viņi ir jauki un mīļi, bet es arī gribēju jautrā un vienkāršā veidā parādīt katra suņa skaistumu," medijam "Bored Panda" pastāstīja viens no lapas pārstāvjiem.
"Visu šo vāku izgatavošana mums ir tīrais prieks, es ceru, ka, apskatot tos, visiem ap sirdi kļūst priecīgāk," viņi piebilda.
Honey, there's only one Real piece of art in this picture. Morty @morty_sausagedog , the sausage king, oil on canvas Photographed by his talented parents, written and designed by our editor in chief, one and only @igorsoofficial
What's your superpower? DOGUE Instagram stars @psistagram.arii Photograped by her talented parents, written and designed by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Interview coming soon Dogue, May 2020
Fisia. She's definitely part of Instagram royal family. RIGHT?! DOGUE Instagram stars @fisia_ofisial Photograped by her talented parents, written and designed by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Interview coming soon Dogue, May 2020
Honey, HE IS THE ULTIMATE ✨Guilty Pleasure✨ Right?! DOGUE Instagram stars @gluten_z_biszkopta Photograped by his talented parents, written and designed by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Interviewed by @zoja_film_dog Dogue, April 2020
If you're having style problem she feels bad for you, son✌️😎 DOGUE Instagram stars @whereiswinnnie Photograped by her talented parents, written and designed by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Interviewed by @zoja_film_dog Dogue, April 2020
She's small, but her confidence in bigger than yours! Our cover star, Lia, is a famous Japanese model. She's all Kawaii 🌸🇯🇵 DOGUE Instagram stars @littledoglia Photograped by her talented parents, written and designed by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Interview will be published soon on our instastories! Dogue, April 2020
Honey, spring's here when Seth says it's here🌺🌻🤴🌸🌼 You can get to know our cover Star a little better! Swipe left, and read a short interview with Seth! DOGUE Instagram stars @seth_welshspringerspaniel Photograped by his talented parents, written and designed by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Interviewed by our creative director @zoja_film_dog Dogue, April 2020
Unapologetic. Stylish. Tiny. Tika for DOGUE Instagram, stars @tikatheiggy Photograped by their talented parents, written by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Dogue, April 2020
Ever wondered who's the boss? Bosman for DOGUE Instagram, stars @boss_the_working_gsd Photograped by their talented parents, written by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Dogue, April 2020
He's a Savage. Sassy, moody, nasty🤍 @vinyl_the_doggo Photograped by his mother, written by our editor in chief @igorsoofficial Dogue, April 2020