Foto ⟩ "Kāzas ir kā verdošs katls." Netipisks kāzu fotogrāfs no Anglijas iemūžina tikai īpašās dienas "aizkadrus"

Kāzas ir viena no skaistākajām dienām mīlētāju dzīvēs, tāpēc ceremonijā tiek ieguldīta liela enerģija un kaudzēm naudas, lai šis "vienreizējais" pasākums būtu ideāls. Labi zināms, ka bieži vien tas neizdodas kā iecerēts... Kamēr lielākā daļa kāzu fotogrāfu izceļ tikai visu grezno no īpašās dienas, Īans Veldons no Anglijas iemūžina tikai aizkadru situācijas un rezultāts ir fantastisks!
Saplēstas bikses, pēdējā mirkļa cigarete aiz baznīcas, vecmāmiņas "pašauj vaļā" uz deju grīdas - šīs nebūt nav tipiskas kāzu fotogrāfijas.
A photograph a day for a week from a selected wedding. This is a recent one. Like, Friday 13th Dec. In Naples. A week of photographs from the dinner only.
Veldons fotografē daudz kāzu, bet viņa fotoattēli atklāj spontānuma un jautrības mirkļus vaļsirdīgā stilā, kas vairāk raksturīgs dokumentālajai fotogrāfijai nevis kāzu fotogrāfijai.
Viņš ar foto mākslu nodarbojas jau 15 gadus, savā pirmajā fotogrāfijas kursā viņš iemācījās "vairāk, lai (viņam) izskatās forši" nekā nopietnas mākslinieciskas ambīcijas.
Sarunā ar raidsabiedrību CNN izprašņāja netipiskais kāzu fotogrāfs atklāja, kādi aspekti viņu vilina fotografēt tieši kāzas:
"Kāzas ir kā verdošs katls, kas pārpildīts ar emociju miksli - laimi un skumjām. Viss, ko es meklēju dažādos projektos, bija šeit vienuviet.
Un tad, kad kāzu viesi sāk lietot alkoholu... Saprotiet, tas kļūst par kaut ko citu! Es uzzināju vairāk par fotografēšanu, iemūžinot kāzu aizkadrus vairāk nekā to būtu ieguvis jebkādās skolās vai citos projektos."
Portāls "Apollo" apkopoja košākos piemērus no Veldona daiļrades.
Can you shoot a wedding on a mobile phone? Yes. I did. A couple of weeks ago. This week I'll be sharing photographs from the wedding of Holly & James at Low Wood Bay in the Lakes. Shot on the Huawei P30 Pro.
A photograph a day for a week from a selected wedding. Sophie & David, Co. Durham- 2019
With I am not a Wedding Photographer in its final week at the @martinparrfdn in Bristol, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that came to see it, bought a book, partied, and listened to me talk about the work. Your support is duly noted. If you didn't get a chance to see the exhibition it will open again at, The Photo Space gallery in Ludlow on 24th August. More information coming soon. It may well be heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil, later in the year, too :) This week I'll be sharing my favourites from the exhibition and book.
A photograph a day for a week from a selected wedding. Some unseen and maybe even some wedding-y photographs. Week 5 - Megan & Richard, Durham 2019
A photograph a day for a week from a selected wedding. Some unseen and maybe even some wedding-y photographs. Week 5 - Megan & Richard, Durham 2019
A photograph every day for a week from a selected wedding. Some unseen and maybe even some wedding-y kind of photographs. Week-2, Claire & Sam. North Yorkshire 2015