Konors Makgregors un MMA sabiedrība reaģē uz Nurmagomedova tēva nāvi

Abdulmanaps un Habibs Nurmagomedovi

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Ceturtdien mūžībā 57 gadu vecumā devās slavenā UFC cīkstoņa Habiba Nurmagomedova tēvs Abdulmanaps. Sociālo tīklu platformā "Twitter" līdzjūtības vārdus izteica daudzi jaukto cīņas mākslu (MMA) saimes pārstāvji.

Konors Makgregors atbalsta vārdus veltīja jau tad, kad slavenais treneris nonāca komā

Ļoti atzinīgus vārdus aizgājušajam veltīja arī Makgregora treneris Džons Kavana

Protams, neklusēja arī UFC prezidents Deina Vaits

"Viņa klātbūtne vien pieprasa cieņu un disciplīnu"

"Cīņu sporta pasaule ir ar tevi" 

Līdzjūtību izteica arī Habiba nākamais pretinieks Džastins Geiči

Piemiņas vārdus veltīja arī "oktagona balss" Brūss Bafers

"Zinu, ka Abdulmanaps vienmēr būs tavā stūrī"

"Mana komanda ir satriekta"

