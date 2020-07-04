Konors Makgregors un MMA sabiedrība reaģē uz Nurmagomedova tēva nāvi

Very sad to hear about the passing of @Khabib_Nurmagomedov ’s father. My sincere condolences & best wishes are being sent to Khabib, @TeamKhabib & his family. I always enjoyed seeing & talking to Mr. Nurmagomedov during show weekends plus viewing the true friendship & love between father & son whenever they were both at a UFC event together which was very evident at @UFC 242 when in the Octagon, which was a memorable moment 🙏 May he R.I.P. 🙏

