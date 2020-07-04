Konors Makgregors un MMA sabiedrība reaģē uz Nurmagomedova tēva nāvi

Ceturtdien mūžībā 57 gadu vecumā devās slavenā UFC cīkstoņa Habiba Nurmagomedova tēvs Abdulmanaps. Sociālo tīklu platformā "Twitter" līdzjūtības vārdus izteica daudzi jaukto cīņas mākslu (MMA) saimes pārstāvji.
Konors Makgregors atbalsta vārdus veltīja jau tad, kad slavenais treneris nonāca komā
The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 3, 2020
Ļoti atzinīgus vārdus aizgājušajam veltīja arī Makgregora treneris Džons Kavana
Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020
Protams, neklusēja arī UFC prezidents Deina Vaits
RIP Mr Nurmagomedov 😔 pic.twitter.com/0pYVkZo5li— danawhite (@danawhite) July 3, 2020
"Viņa klātbūtne vien pieprasa cieņu un disciplīnu"
My condolences to the Nurmagomedov family and the champ @TeamKhabib— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) July 3, 2020
I met Mr. ABDULMANAP once and his prescence alone demanded respect and discipline. I can see how loved and admired he was by all. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/uqCeOmxemv
"Cīņu sporta pasaule ir ar tevi"
My condolences go out to @TeamKhabib, his family and all of the people affected by the passing of Abdulmanap. He was a leader that influenced many young men and coached them to their dreams. I pray that Abdulmanap is with Allah now. The world of combat sports is with you.— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 3, 2020
🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Sj7viuhUb
Līdzjūtību izteica arī Habiba nākamais pretinieks Džastins Geiči
So heartbreaking to hear this news of the Legend Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I’m very sorry @TeamKhabib You’re dad passed with a heart full of pride knowing you will carry on his legacy.— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) July 3, 2020
Piemiņas vārdus veltīja arī "oktagona balss" Brūss Bafers
Very sad to hear about the passing of @Khabib_Nurmagomedov ’s father. My sincere condolences & best wishes are being sent to Khabib, @TeamKhabib & his family. I always enjoyed seeing & talking to Mr. Nurmagomedov during show weekends plus viewing the true friendship & love between father & son whenever they were both at a UFC event together which was very evident at @UFC 242 when in the Octagon, which was a memorable moment 🙏 May he R.I.P. 🙏
"Zinu, ka Abdulmanaps vienmēr būs tavā stūrī"
My deepest condolences go out to @TeamKhabib and his family. You and your father had a special bond and that will never change. I know Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov will always be in your corner and always taking pride in everything you do!! #RIP— Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 3, 2020
"Mana komanda ir satriekta"
Just heard news about Khabib's father. My team is gutted. We admire and respect both of them so much. Peace be with you my brother— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2020