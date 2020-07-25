S 25.07.2020.

Foto un video ⟩ 13 dienu vecam kucēnam uzbruka paša māte. Internets jūsmo par topošo terapijas suni ar sašķiebtu purniņu

FOTO: Instagram

Brodijs nav parasts suņu puika. Viņš pārdzīvoja uzbrukumu no savas mātes vien 13 dienu vecumā. No tā laika viņš uz visu atlikušo dzīvi palika pusakls un ar izkropļotu purniņu.

Par laimi vācu aitu un kollija jauktenis tagad ir drošās rokās ar savu jauno labāko draugu Amandu Rihteru un viņas otru pusīti Bredu Amesu.

Brodiju mīl praktiski ikviens, kas viņu ir saticis, ieskaitot viņa 159 tūkstošus "Instagram" sekotājus. 

Tagad suņuks trenējas, lai kļūtu par terapijas suni. "Mēs ceram, ka kādu dienu viņu apmācīs par terapijas suni, lai viņš varētu palīdzēt citiem cilvēkiem ar invaliditāti," medijam "Bored Panda" sacīja Amanda, kura Brodija faniem ik dienu apliecina, ka četrkājainais draugs ir laimīgāks kā vēl nekad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Is it Friday yet 🤪?! Happy hump day! Hope you’re all having a great week!! 💕💕

A post shared by Brodie (@bestboybrodie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The girls at @starbucks gave Brodie a puppaccino! I think it’s safe to say he loved it. 😂❤️

A post shared by Brodie (@bestboybrodie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Valentine’s Day is coming up, so it’s a great time to talk about love!! This mug from @groundsandhounds speaks volumes. A dogs love is unconditional. They don’t judge us, or themselves. You can be at your absolute worst and your dog will still be by your side and love you with everything they got! Brodie is the perfect example of this. Even though he’s been through some tough times himself, he radiates love and happiness. So always remember to “love like a dog!”🐶❤️🥰 @groundsandhounds is an amazing company that not only makes delicious coffee and cute mugs, but 20% of their profits go towards helping fund rescue initiatives for dogs! Every cup helps a pup, and every pound helps a hound! My morning coffee tastes so much better knowing that. ☺️

A post shared by Brodie (@bestboybrodie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Brodie just can’t get enough of the snow! ⛄️🐶

A post shared by Brodie (@bestboybrodie) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Boogers and a ball....#boopmynose ? 👆🎾

A post shared by Brodie (@bestboybrodie) on

View this post on Instagram

Felt cute, might delete later...idk 🤷‍♀️😂🍑

A post shared by Brodie (@bestboybrodie) on

