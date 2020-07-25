Foto un video ⟩ 13 dienu vecam kucēnam uzbruka paša māte. Internets jūsmo par topošo terapijas suni ar sašķiebtu purniņu

Brodijs nav parasts suņu puika. Viņš pārdzīvoja uzbrukumu no savas mātes vien 13 dienu vecumā. No tā laika viņš uz visu atlikušo dzīvi palika pusakls un ar izkropļotu purniņu.
Par laimi vācu aitu un kollija jauktenis tagad ir drošās rokās ar savu jauno labāko draugu Amandu Rihteru un viņas otru pusīti Bredu Amesu.
Brodiju mīl praktiski ikviens, kas viņu ir saticis, ieskaitot viņa 159 tūkstošus "Instagram" sekotājus.
Tagad suņuks trenējas, lai kļūtu par terapijas suni. "Mēs ceram, ka kādu dienu viņu apmācīs par terapijas suni, lai viņš varētu palīdzēt citiem cilvēkiem ar invaliditāti," medijam "Bored Panda" sacīja Amanda, kura Brodija faniem ik dienu apliecina, ka četrkājainais draugs ir laimīgāks kā vēl nekad.
Brodie looking sharp in his Atlantis harness and leash from @stylish.hound 😎. **Yesterday Brodie went on his first hike! You can see more of his adventure on his stories. We went to Rawson Lake in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada! He loved it soo much! It was an easy hike, but he did so well that we’re planning on taking him up some mountains soon. ☺️❤️**
It’s been a busy couple of days for us! We just moved to a new house! We’re almost all settled in. It’s great to finally be out of our apartment and in a nice big home where Brodie has a ton of room to roam and a yard!! He already loves it here! We mainly did this for him. Other than that, I’m also super happy about the kitchen island, 12ft vaulted ceilings and wrap around porch 😂😂. Yay for new beginnings!
Valentine’s Day is coming up, so it’s a great time to talk about love!! This mug from @groundsandhounds speaks volumes. A dogs love is unconditional. They don’t judge us, or themselves. You can be at your absolute worst and your dog will still be by your side and love you with everything they got! Brodie is the perfect example of this. Even though he’s been through some tough times himself, he radiates love and happiness. So always remember to “love like a dog!”🐶❤️🥰 @groundsandhounds is an amazing company that not only makes delicious coffee and cute mugs, but 20% of their profits go towards helping fund rescue initiatives for dogs! Every cup helps a pup, and every pound helps a hound! My morning coffee tastes so much better knowing that. ☺️
@rexspecsk9 did a blog post on Brodie!!! Link in bio. With his eyes being a delicate part of him, it only makes sense that Brodie needs a bit of extra protection on his adventures. If you’re wanting to protect your pups eyes too, check out their Instagram and website to order a pair! It’s a bonus that they also look super rad. 😎🤗😍 #REXSPECS