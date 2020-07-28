O 28.07.2020.

"Twitter" lietotāji "bez sāls apēd" UFC komentēšanas leģendu par viņa izteikumiem datorspēļu sakarā

Džo Rogans

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Slavenais UFC komentētājs Džo Rogans par saviem izteikumiem datorspēļu sakarā ir kritis "Twitter" lietotāju nežēlastībā.

Džo Rogans, kurš UFC cīņas ir komentējis teju jau kopš pašiem organizācijas pirmsākumiem paziņoja, ka atteicās no dalības gaidāmās datorspēles "UFC 4" veidošanā.

Savā slavenajā podkāstā "The Joe Rogan Experience" Rogans skaidroja savu nostāju pret datorspēlēm: "Tu tās spēlē, un tās nenoliedzami ir interesantas, bet tu nekur nenonāc. Tu varētu darīt ko interesantu un jautru, bet tu vienkārši sēdi mājās un spēlē sasodītās datorspēles."

Rogans, kurš pats ir divu bērnu tēvs, uzsvēra, ka datorspēles ir liela problēma. Šādi izteikumi, protams, nebija "pa spalvai" e-sporta un datorspēļu komūnai.

"Džo Rogans ir klauns"

Ar savām pārdomām dalījās arī pazīstam e-sporta komentētājs

E-sportists aicināja jaunos censoņus sakot savam aicinājumam

Ar datorspēļu komūnu joki mazi

Iespējams, Rogans zaudēja pamatīgu fanu pulku

"Mēs tiekam aicināti nesekot savam hobijam" 

Pietiek ar īsu video, lai datorspēļu komūna būtu liesmās

"Nespēju saskumt par 356. stulbāko lietu, ko Džo Rogans ir pateicis..."

