"Twitter" lietotāji "bez sāls apēd" UFC komentēšanas leģendu par viņa izteikumiem datorspēļu sakarā

Slavenais UFC komentētājs Džo Rogans par saviem izteikumiem datorspēļu sakarā ir kritis "Twitter" lietotāju nežēlastībā.
Džo Rogans, kurš UFC cīņas ir komentējis teju jau kopš pašiem organizācijas pirmsākumiem paziņoja, ka atteicās no dalības gaidāmās datorspēles "UFC 4" veidošanā.
Savā slavenajā podkāstā "The Joe Rogan Experience" Rogans skaidroja savu nostāju pret datorspēlēm: "Tu tās spēlē, un tās nenoliedzami ir interesantas, bet tu nekur nenonāc. Tu varētu darīt ko interesantu un jautru, bet tu vienkārši sēdi mājās un spēlē sasodītās datorspēles."
Rogans, kurš pats ir divu bērnu tēvs, uzsvēra, ka datorspēles ir liela problēma. Šādi izteikumi, protams, nebija "pa spalvai" e-sporta un datorspēļu komūnai.
"Džo Rogans ir klauns"
joe rogan is a clown for his comments on gaming 🤡— mike (@MikeMAACC) July 27, 2020
Ar savām pārdomām dalījās arī pazīstam e-sporta komentētājs
Video games somehow landed me a TV show on NBC with Dwayne Johnson.— 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) July 26, 2020
So @joerogan AMA 😉
If I didn't play a video game I would have never discovered this career. That's just a fact.— 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) July 26, 2020
Hell, I wasn't even a very sociable person but meeting people through gaming actually brought that out in me.
Not meant to be defensive but the facts of my life.
E-sportists aicināja jaunos censoņus sakot savam aicinājumam
I see a lot of people on my timeline talking about Joe Rogan’s comments on gaming/esports! I just wanted to tell all the young gamers out there that passion is something rare in life. If you love playing games, that’s something special! Trust yourself & do what makes you happy 🙏🏻— Blaze (@FaZeBlaze) July 27, 2020
Ar datorspēļu komūnu joki mazi
@joerogan One thing you dont do is mess with the gaming community. You’re about to get canceled. #gaming #JoeRogan #CancelJoe— H (@PrimetimeFlores) July 27, 2020
Iespējams, Rogans zaudēja pamatīgu fanu pulku
Wow @joerogan take on eSports and gaming just alienated millions of dedicated fans to reconsider him. Yikes. Dude clearly doesn’t get how legit the industry is and how much money is involved. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot!— @RedOnTour6 (@redontour6) July 27, 2020
"Mēs tiekam aicināti nesekot savam hobijam"
also about what joe rogan said about gaming just shows that the system is so fucked up that we are DISCOURAGED from pursuing a hobby or leisure activity if they are not considered productive in some way or contributing to future career opportunities— ✿ (@sshiirogane) July 26, 2020
Pietiek ar īsu video, lai datorspēļu komūna būtu liesmās
1 minute snidbit clip of Joe Rogan commenting on video games posted.— Viss (@TSMViss) July 27, 2020
The online gaming community: pic.twitter.com/GYHiR7k2iJ
"Nespēju saskumt par 356. stulbāko lietu, ko Džo Rogans ir pateicis..."
Cannot bring myself to get upset about like the 356th dumbest thing Joe Rogan has said— Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 26, 2020
