Sana Timma pēc paziņojuma par bijušā vīra saderināšanos dalās pārdomās

Be Mindful of your thoughts, actions, habits, and those who you spend your valuable time with.. as those become your story, your reality. You may realize in the end that this may not be who you wanted to be all along, and that’s oky.. You have the power of manifestation in your everyday life just by being more mindful of the person you are becoming, what aligns with your deepest desires and those that you attract. The simple act of being present, being mindful, can manifest a beautiful mindset ⏳

