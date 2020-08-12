T 12.08.2020.

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Porziņģa rekorda spēli zaudējumā pret "Trail Blazers"

Kristaps Porziņģis pret Mario Hezonju

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Aizvadītajā naktī Dalasas "Mavericks" rindās ar lielisku maču aizvadīja Kristaps Porziņģis, labojot personīgo tālmetienu rekordu. Tomēr dalasiešiem neizdevās nosargāt uzvaru spēlē pret "Trail Blazers".

Kristaps un Karmelo Entonijs reiz bija komandas biedri "Knicks" rindās...

Porziņģis uguņoja

"Porziņģis ikreiz, kad viņam pēc sedzēju maiņas jāsedz Lilards." 

Skarbs viedoklis no kāda "Knicks" fana

Kāpēc "Mavericks" zaudēja šo maču

"Porziņģis nespēja izrādīt pat mazumiņu pretestības"

"Man ir bail no "Mavericks" nākamajās sezonās"

Noslēgumā vēl šķipsniņa sāls "Knicks" fanu brūcēs

