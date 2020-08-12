"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Porziņģa rekorda spēli zaudējumā pret "Trail Blazers"

Aizvadītajā naktī Dalasas "Mavericks" rindās ar lielisku maču aizvadīja Kristaps Porziņģis, labojot personīgo tālmetienu rekordu. Tomēr dalasiešiem neizdevās nosargāt uzvaru spēlē pret "Trail Blazers".
Kristaps un Karmelo Entonijs reiz bija komandas biedri "Knicks" rindās...
Watching Melo and Porzingis wildin for an entire quarter in the bubble pic.twitter.com/qrsp92b1Is— The Legends Are True 🏁 (@conleyfanclub) August 12, 2020
Porziņģis uguņoja
Porzingis every time he touches the ball pic.twitter.com/Q0v9nGjrq4— Jose (@JZepeda_13) August 12, 2020
"Porziņģis ikreiz, kad viņam pēc sedzēju maiņas jāsedz Lilards."
Porzingis when he sees Lillard off the switch. pic.twitter.com/lS2oc530my— Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) August 11, 2020
Skarbs viedoklis no kāda "Knicks" fana
Porzingis is good at blocking shots but he’s pretty much terrible at literally every other aspect of defense. Insanely overrated defender— Fredo🗽 (@goknickstape) August 11, 2020
Kāpēc "Mavericks" zaudēja šo maču
There are a million reasons Dallas lost that game.— All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 12, 2020
They started slow, they couldn’t defend the P&R, Melo went off in the first half & Dame went off the entire game.
HOWEVER.... that crunch-time officiating, especially the Porzingis offensive foul, was unacceptable.
"Porziņģis nespēja izrādīt pat mazumiņu pretestības"
porzingis couldn't even offer an ounce of resistance for even one of those shots loool https://t.co/ijRLOvjsYQ— Mųkš🇿🇼🇯🇲✊🏾 (@mukumoya) August 12, 2020
"Man ir bail no "Mavericks" nākamajās sezonās"
You know what the crazy thing about recency bias is? We forgot that Kristaps Porzingis is crazy good at basketball 😭😭 I’m scared of the Mavs in the next few years— Marlon Scamdo (@uMehliseli) August 12, 2020
Noslēgumā vēl šķipsniņa sāls "Knicks" fanu brūcēs
Knicks fans logging into Twitter a year ago to defend the Porzingis for Dennis Smith Jr. trade pic.twitter.com/j2IUUoI042— Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) August 12, 2020
Seko Apollo arī Instagram - viss aizraujošais, skaistais un svarīgais vienuviet!