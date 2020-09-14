P 14.09.2020.

Joki, aizstāvības un kritika - "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Makgregora jaunākajām problēmām ar likumu

Konors Makgregors

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Aizvadītajā nedēļas nogalē nepareizo iemeslu dēļ plašākas publikas uzmanības centrā atkal nonāca Konors Makgregors. "Twitter" lietotāju vidū, īru cīkstonim netrūka gan atbalstītāju, gan kritiķu.

Konoram Magregoram ir bijušas vairāk apsūdzības nekā titula aizstāvēšanas

"Jūs gribat teikt, ka Konors Makgregors ir slikts cilvēks?"

Konors zina, kas ir mazie dzīves prieki...

"Vai ir pierādīta viņa vaina?"

Attēls no mirkļa, kad Konors tika arestēts

Šajā situācijā slavenajam Entonija Džošua citātam ir pavisam cits konteksts...

Makgregors, runājot ar medijiem

Kāds fans Konora rīcībā ir ļoti vīlies

"Konors Makgregors:"

"Stiprie dzērieni ir un paliek stiprie dzērieni." 

