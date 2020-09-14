Joki, aizstāvības un kritika - "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Makgregora jaunākajām problēmām ar likumu

Aizvadītajā nedēļas nogalē nepareizo iemeslu dēļ plašākas publikas uzmanības centrā atkal nonāca Konors Makgregors. "Twitter" lietotāju vidū, īru cīkstonim netrūka gan atbalstītāju, gan kritiķu.
Konoram Magregoram ir bijušas vairāk apsūdzības nekā titula aizstāvēšanas
Conor Mcgregor has more charges than he has title defenses https://t.co/64EjFxbiSm— “BOY I AM NOT ON YO SIDEEE” (@AyeThatsHoOtie) September 12, 2020
"Jūs gribat teikt, ka Konors Makgregors ir slikts cilvēks?"
are you telling me Conor McGregor is a bad person?????— i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) September 12, 2020
Konors zina, kas ir mazie dzīves prieki...
Conor Mcgregor just understands the simple pleasures of feeling that island breeze on his cock and balls. And y'all really acted up like he raped somebody.— CalmCodyNoLove (@calm_cody) September 13, 2020
"Vai ir pierādīta viņa vaina?"
I’m sorry. Where was he proven guilty. Please show— Queue #FaZe5 (@Queue_YT) September 14, 2020
Attēls no mirkļa, kad Konors tika arestēts
Moment Conor McGregor is surrounded by cops before spending two days in custody over sex assault claims— Ulysses Synclair (@USynclair) September 13, 2020
THIS is the moment Conor McGregor was handed a summons by French police over allegations of attempted "sexual assault and indecent exposure". pic.twitter.com/nbAdK11he7
Šajā situācijā slavenajam Entonija Džošua citātam ir pavisam cits konteksts...
"The first time was so nice, I had to do it twice" - Conor Mcgregor on getting arrested pic.twitter.com/VjOQexSZjX— ConnorFromNebraska🇳🇬 (@NebraskanKing) September 12, 2020
Makgregors, runājot ar medijiem
Conor McGregor with the Media pic.twitter.com/xMlQACY0CM— Digital Kush (@kush_digital) September 12, 2020
Kāds fans Konora rīcībā ir ļoti vīlies
I want conor mcgregor to lower me into my grave at my funeral just so he lets me down one last time— Rossa McDermott (@McdermottRossa) September 12, 2020
"Konors Makgregors:"
Nobody:— JustBleedMMA (@JustBleedShow) September 12, 2020
Absolutely nobody:
Conor McGregor: pic.twitter.com/hfh0fXIWQf
"Stiprie dzērieni ir un paliek stiprie dzērieni."
Not gonna lie @TheNotoriousMMA has inspired to me to work harder since I first heard of him whipping ass years ago. So it's hard for me to shit talk him. But strong drink is strong drink and we all do bad shit when we have too much of it. #ConorMcGregor— R.I.P. REDDIT (2005 - 2019) (@JoeNagarams) September 14, 2020
