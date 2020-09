"Kāpēc jūs to sakāt tikai tagad?" UFC cīkstone nožēlo pretiniecei sagādāto asiņaino "kāzu dāvanu"

I just want to let everyone know I'm doing fine and my nose is slightly broken. I'm disappointed in my performance, and a little sad, but I know I will come back stronger. I got my butt kicked but I know what I need to do now. This is a whole new level and I will be ready for what's to come for the next one. Thank you everyone for all their concerns, thoughts, prayers, and encouragement. I love you all and this isn't the end! Thank you @missjessyjess for taking this fight with me and congrats on your win tonight. You will always be someone I look up to and hope this is one of many wins for you. #UFCdebut #Toosweettribe #TeamTKO #AmericanElite #JacksonWinkMMA #fight #heart #debut

A post shared by Sarah “Too Sweet” Alpar (@toosweetalpar) on Sep 19, 2020 at 8:41pm PDT