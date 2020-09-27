"Viņš ir sasniedzis visu!" "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Maira Brieža triumfu WBSS finālā

Svētdienas naktī Mairis Briedis Minhenē, pārspējot Junielu Dortikosu, triumfēja Pasaules boksa supersērijas (WBSS) finālā. Uz latvieša panākumu, protams, reaģēja arī sociālo tīklu lietotāji.
Šis "Twitter" lietotājs uzskata, ka Mairim vajadzēja uzvarēt ar vienbalsīgu lēmumu
Mairis Briedis not winning a UD is the latest example of this: the idea that crowd noise is why we see bad cards is nonsense. Boxing just has a lot of really bad judging.— RoldBoxing (@RoldBoxing) September 26, 2020
"Mairis Briedis Latviju atkal padarīja varenu."
@MairisBriedis has made Latvia great again!— Aldis Alliks (@adv_Alliks) September 26, 2020
🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/MHO0cZV4iR
Atliek piekrist Ventam
MAIRIS BRIEDIS - vienkāršs puisis,kurš šonakt ļoti daudziem iedeva pozitīvas enerğijas lādiņu un prieku.Paldies !— Vents A Krauklis (@VentsAKrauklis) September 26, 2020
Jaunajiem bokseriem būs uz ko tiekties
Pirmdien Latvijā tiks dibinātas ap 100 jaunas boksa skolas, studijas, klubi.... #mairisbriedis— Andris Bulis (@AndrisBulis) September 26, 2020
Cits lietotājs uzskata, ka Briedis varētu uzveikt arī slaveno Deonteju Vailderu
I can see Briedis beating Wilder— Stay safe at home (@BatmanBoxing) September 26, 2020
Šis lietotājs uzskata, ka Briedis ir nenovērtēts bokseris
Briedis so, so good man. So underrated when you think about it. Beaten nearly all the world class fighters at CW. Huck, Glowacki, Dorticos, Perez, etc. And no one's come anywhere close to matching what he did against Usyk two years ago. Proper fighter, extremely well-rounded.— Mikey (@AnalyseBoxing) September 26, 2020
"Lielisks sniegums Brieža izpildījumā."
🏆 Brilliant display from Mairis Briedis outclassing Yunier Dorticos over twelve rounds, just too good. Briedis now IBF world champion, Ring Magazine champion and WBSS cruiserweight tournament champion. | #BriedisDorticos— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 26, 2020
Cits lietotājs Maira džebu salīdzināja ar āmura sitienu
Mairis Briedis is an absolute unit, his jab is a hammer blow— Jonto Giovagnoli (@Curtis__94) September 26, 2020
Daudzi fani bija neizpratnē, par viena tiesneša lēmumu cīņu novērtēt neizšķirti
I thought Briedis won 8 CLEAR rounds. And the others were close and I think if push comes to shove, he edged most of those. How the f%&* do you get 114-114? That's why you really can't relax till it's over. Fortunately, the other 2 judges were reasonable men.— Evan Young (@BoxingForecast) September 26, 2020
"Viņš ir sasniedzis visu!"
Always said Briedis was the best cruiser outside of Usyk in the last few years. Gave Oleksandr his hardest fight too.— Jack Price (@PriceyJ97) September 26, 2020
Not sure what’s left for him to prove now. He’s now achieved everything there is to at cruiserweight and can’t see him moving up to heavy.
Bow out on top.
