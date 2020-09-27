Sv 27.09.2020.

"Viņš ir sasniedzis visu!" "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Maira Brieža triumfu WBSS finālā

Mairis Briedis

FOTO: Edijs Pālens/LETA

Svētdienas naktī Mairis Briedis Minhenē, pārspējot Junielu Dortikosu, triumfēja Pasaules boksa supersērijas (WBSS) finālā. Uz latvieša panākumu, protams, reaģēja arī sociālo tīklu lietotāji.

Šis "Twitter" lietotājs uzskata, ka Mairim vajadzēja uzvarēt ar vienbalsīgu lēmumu

"Mairis Briedis Latviju atkal padarīja varenu." 

Atliek piekrist Ventam

Jaunajiem bokseriem būs uz ko tiekties

Cits lietotājs uzskata, ka Briedis varētu uzveikt arī slaveno Deonteju Vailderu

Šis lietotājs uzskata, ka Briedis ir nenovērtēts bokseris

"Lielisks sniegums Brieža izpildījumā."

Cits lietotājs Maira džebu salīdzināja ar āmura sitienu 

Daudzi fani bija neizpratnē, par viena tiesneša lēmumu cīņu novērtēt neizšķirti 

"Viņš ir sasniedzis visu!"

