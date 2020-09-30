"Lūdzu, ejiet balsot!" NBA spēlētāji vietnē "Twitter" reaģē uz ASV prezidenta vēlēšanu debatēm

Trešdienas rītā pēc Latvijas laika ASV norisinājās pirmās prezidenta vēlēšanu debates, kurās piedalījās Donalds Tramps un viņa sāncensis Džo Baidens. Savu viedokli par dzirdēto neslēpa vairāki Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) esošie un arī bijušie basketbolisti.
Stefanam Karijam vairāk nav vārdu
Stand back and stand by??????????? No further questions your honor! #vote— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 30, 2020
Demarkuss Kazinss un Kevins Lovs izcēla Trampa "debatēšanas" stratēģiju
Dude up there calling names 😂— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 30, 2020
I love this strategy of talking loud over Biden and Chris Wallace the entire time.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 30, 2020
Citi spēlētāji par dzirdēto pajokoja. Piemēram, Rūdijs Gobērs ir pārliecināts, ka mēs dzīvojam simulācijā
I’m convinced that we live in a big simulation.— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 30, 2020
Deandre Džordans atgriezās bērnībā...
This shit sounds like my brothers and me debating over who got to sit in the front seat when we were kids.— DeAndre Jordan 🐺 (@DeAndre) September 30, 2020
Maiklam Kārteram Viljamsam šīs debates atgādināja kādu populāru dokumentālo seriālu
I feel like I’m watching tiger king during this debate 🤣🤣😂🤣🤣— Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) September 30, 2020
Tramps nevar būt tik bērnišķīgs 74 gadu vecumā
Trump can’t be this childish at 74 years old— Anfernee Simons (@AnferneeSimons) September 30, 2020
NBA čempions Kails Laurijs izcēla debašu moderatora Krisa Volesa darbu
Someone send Chris Wallace as many bottles of wine he can drink ( if he drinks ) after this one!! Put it on my tab!! Thank you Chris for being an adult!!— Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) September 30, 2020
Citi spēlētāji vienkārši aicināja savus līdzcilvēkus iet balsot...
PLEASE VOTE!!!!!🗳 @morethanavote— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 30, 2020
PLEASE VOTE PLEASE VOTE PLEASE VOTE!!!— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 30, 2020
All jokes aside, we all have to go out and vote!!!!!! Please register and go vote!— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 30, 2020
Kāds fans, iespējams, apkopoja visu minēto basketbolistu un daudzu citu domas vienā "Twitter" ierakstā...
when you realize one of them is gonna be president for the next 4 years pic.twitter.com/T8ULOMpjyD— Pandemic P (@ChefSZN_) September 30, 2020
