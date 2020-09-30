T 30.09.2020.
"Lūdzu, ejiet balsot!" NBA spēlētāji vietnē "Twitter" reaģē uz ASV prezidenta vēlēšanu debatēm

Lebrons Džeimss un Donalds Tramps

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Trešdienas rītā pēc Latvijas laika ASV norisinājās pirmās prezidenta vēlēšanu debates, kurās piedalījās Donalds Tramps un viņa sāncensis Džo Baidens. Savu viedokli par dzirdēto neslēpa vairāki Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) esošie un arī bijušie basketbolisti.

Stefanam Karijam vairāk nav vārdu

Demarkuss Kazinss un Kevins Lovs izcēla Trampa "debatēšanas" stratēģiju

Citi spēlētāji par dzirdēto pajokoja. Piemēram, Rūdijs Gobērs ir pārliecināts, ka mēs dzīvojam simulācijā

Deandre Džordans atgriezās bērnībā...

Maiklam Kārteram Viljamsam šīs debates atgādināja kādu populāru dokumentālo seriālu 

Tramps nevar būt tik bērnišķīgs 74 gadu vecumā

NBA čempions Kails Laurijs izcēla debašu moderatora Krisa Volesa darbu

Citi spēlētāji vienkārši aicināja savus līdzcilvēkus iet balsot...

Kāds fans, iespējams, apkopoja visu minēto basketbolistu un daudzu citu domas vienā "Twitter" ierakstā...

