"Par godu Kobem." "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz "Lakers" triumfu NBA finālā

Lebrons Džeimss un Entonijs Deiviss

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Aizvadītajā naktī par Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) čempioniem kļuva Losandželosas "Lakers". Protams, arī "Twitter" lietotājiem šajā jautājumā bija sakāmais.

Katram sava kapacitāte

Ērls Smits pēc "Lakers" uzvaras... 

Šādus panākumus pavisam noteikti var atzīmēt ar cigāru

"Pirmais Adetokunbo, kurš izcīnīja titulu, nav Jannis."

Kaldvels Pops izslēgšanas mačos apklusināja savus kritiķus

Hovards tomēr izcīnīja titulu Orlando

Pirmais NBA čempions, kurš dzimis šajā tūkstošgadē

Džeimsa dēls Bronijs izslēgšanas spēļu gaitā sociālajos tīklos publicēja video, kurā smēķēja marihuānu. Viens no NBA sabiedrībā populārākajiem jokiem bija par to, ka Lebrons pēc izslēgšanas spēlēm pa taisno dosies nopērt savu atvasi

Fīniksas "Suns" bija labākā komanda "burbulī"

Daudzi šo uzvaru veltīja traģiski bojā gājušajam Kobem Braientam

