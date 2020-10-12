"Par godu Kobem." "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz "Lakers" triumfu NBA finālā

Aizvadītajā naktī par Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) čempioniem kļuva Losandželosas "Lakers". Protams, arī "Twitter" lietotājiem šajā jautājumā bija sakāmais.
Katram sava kapacitāte
LeBron James won the NBA championship during quarantine https://t.co/sB2QV8EN9G— Cryptic (@CrypticNoOnee) October 12, 2020
Ērls Smits pēc "Lakers" uzvaras...
JR Smith after doing absolutely nothing and winning another NBA Championship— New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) October 12, 2020
(🎬: @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/zDwB0i0ahG
Šādus panākumus pavisam noteikti var atzīmēt ar cigāru
4th NBA Championship and 4th Finals MVP mood pic.twitter.com/g5F6IToqON— NBA CHAMPION ALEX CARUSO (@ringernba) October 12, 2020
"Pirmais Adetokunbo, kurš izcīnīja titulu, nav Jannis."
The first Antetokounmpo to win an NBA championship wasn’t Giannis LMAOOO #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/7trZsciUel— Ca$hout Jones 👑 (@STK_64) October 12, 2020
Kaldvels Pops izslēgšanas mačos apklusināja savus kritiķus
Went from being the most hated and slandered to the 3rd player on an NBA Championship team. Talk about Mental Toughness. #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/ONxATCQp59— 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻 (@cxrrann) October 12, 2020
Hovards tomēr izcīnīja titulu Orlando
Dwight Howard really won an NBA Championship in Orlando ...— NBA CHAMPION ALEX CARUSO (@ringernba) October 12, 2020
Pirmais NBA čempions, kurš dzimis šajā tūkstošgadē
first player born in the 2000’s to win a nba championship ladies and gentlemen talen horton-tucker pic.twitter.com/l5sjILqAj9— 🎃𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙡🇻🇪🏆𝙭17 (@goldenboy180) October 12, 2020
Džeimsa dēls Bronijs izslēgšanas spēļu gaitā sociālajos tīklos publicēja video, kurā smēķēja marihuānu. Viens no NBA sabiedrībā populārākajiem jokiem bija par to, ka Lebrons pēc izslēgšanas spēlēm pa taisno dosies nopērt savu atvasi
Bronny James in his room right now pic.twitter.com/7Ey1RyeMDE— JWEPP (@JWepp) October 12, 2020
Bronny James smoking the last one before Lebron comes home 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CCSL5w6jW6— Rafita 🛡 (@RafaelContrer23) October 9, 2020
Bronny James at home watching the Lakers up by 28 at half.... pic.twitter.com/21tV90N3DJ— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 12, 2020
Bronny James is offically on the road to the ass whooping of a life time pic.twitter.com/q2scK7hac4— bookie (@DailyPayoutBook) October 12, 2020
Fīniksas "Suns" bija labākā komanda "burbulī"
I stand by my claim that the NBA championship is illegitimate because the Phoenix Suns went 8-0 in the bubble and were not allowed into the playoffs.— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 12, 2020
Daudzi šo uzvaru veltīja traģiski bojā gājušajam Kobem Braientam
This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. 🐍🖤— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020
Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq
That was a tough series they did it for Kobe and any one that was on that plane 🎉🎉🎉👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RFEKhXk15y— That_Man U_Cutie🔴 (@CillaCurlcy) October 12, 2020
I still can not process that Kobe is gone. So crazy. So happy we won for him today— Selena (@Selena_Castill0) October 12, 2020
