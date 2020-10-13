Mūžībā devusies "Bonda meitene" - aktrise Margareta Nolana

76 gadu vecumā mūžībā devusies britu aktrise, filmas "Goldfinger" Bonda meitene Margareta Nolana (Margaret Nolan), ziņo ārvalstu prese.
Pasaules slavu aktrise un modele iemantoja 1964. gadā, kad atveidoja ar zeltu apgleznotu sievieti - masieri Dinku britu aģenta Džeimsa Bonda filmā "Goldfinger". Aktrise filmējusies arī grupas "The Beatles" filmā "A Hard Day’s Night Night".
Margaret Nolan appeared as a masseuse in #Goldfinger and was the gold-painted model in the film's title sequence and advertisements https://t.co/kx75QdbKOy pic.twitter.com/ypl4WlgZbT— Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2020
60. un 70. gados viņa filmējusies vairākos populāros seriālos.
Viņas nesenākā loma ir Edgara Raita (Edgar Wright) filmā "Last Night in Soho", kas pirmizrādi piedzīvos 2021. gada 23. aprīlī.
It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YaEaWDmLt2— edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020