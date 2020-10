Lietuvā diennakts laikā atklāts rekordliels ar Covid-19 inficēto skaits

epa08648780 A health worker checks a Thai woman body temperature during a nasal swab test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a popular tourist spot of Khaosan road in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 September 2020. The Thai government confirmed one new local is infected of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic one day after a 100-day streak without local infections. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

FOTO: EPA/Scanpix