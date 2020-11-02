Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.
View this post on Instagram
✨|Do not fear pain and sacrifice|✨ - - The struggle will only make you stronger.💪🏽 Another week in the books!😝 #heptalaura #training #workout #fitness #motivation #gymmotivation #athlete #positivevibes #live #life #love #trainhard #givesyouwings #nike #latviangirl #sacrifice #discipline #lifestyle #mindset
View this post on Instagram
Truth or lie One from this five facts about me is a lie, guess which one 😋 1. I hated sport lesson in school till age of 11. 2. I had never eaten fish and seafood till age of 20. 3. I wanted to study for physiotherapist. 4. I am experienced driver, 5 years since I got driver’s license. 5. Before volleyball I played basketball. 📸 @janens_com
View this post on Instagram
🍁 Autumn filter is what you need 🍁 . . . Not everybody has the same heart as you. While you ready to do whatever it takes to make others happy that doesn’t mean others will do the same and that’s okay. You shouldn’t expect anything from anyone. Never try to force anybody to act or feel the same way you do or you’ll end up getting hurt . @zurnals_9viri 📸 @tomsnorde 👄 @mua_vitavitola 👚 @baiba_ku #autumn #autumnvibes🍁 #autumnfilter #gold #heartofgold #expectnothing #keepworking #domore #thinkless #beyourkindofbeautiful #beyourself #beyou #hardworkpaysoffs #always
Seko mums arī Instagram un uzzini visu pirmais!