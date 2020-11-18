Sabiedrotie no dažādām pasaules malām sveic Latviju 18. novembrī

18. novembrī atzīmējam Latvijas Republikas proklamēšanas 102. gadadienu. Sveicienos svētkos Latvijai sūta arī mūsu sabiedrotie no visdažādākajām pasaules malām.
Igaunijas premjers Jiri Ratass
Happy Independence Day to our good friend and neighbour #Latvia! Visited Latvian Embassy to extend my wishes of good health and & happiness to all Latvians. Apsveicu dzimšanas dienā! pic.twitter.com/qClA2w3ZtH— Jüri Ratas (@ratasjuri) November 18, 2020
Moldovas ārlietu ministrs Aurēlijs Čokojs
Congratulations to our friends from 🇱🇻@Latvian_MFA on the 102nd Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Republic of Latvia. Recalling fondly my visit to #Riga & meeting w/ FM @edgarsrinkevics. Looking forward to further expand 🇲🇩🇱🇻 friendly and constructive relations. pic.twitter.com/HKapAWtCjU— Aureliu Ciocoi (@AureliuCiocoi) November 18, 2020
Izraēla
Happy Independence Day, #Latvia! 🇮🇱🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/dlmUCT7BEb— Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 18, 2020
Bijusī Lietuvas prezidente Daļa Grībauskaite
Congratulations to #Latvia on Independence day! Esiet veseli un spēcīgi! pic.twitter.com/HsTtNKHt4O— Dalia Grybauskaitė (@Grybauskaite_LT) November 18, 2020
ASV misija NATO
To our @NATO Ally #Latvia, congratulations on your Independence Day! Our shared democratic values strengthen the ties of friendship between 🇱🇻 & 🇺🇸 and reinforce cooperation & collective defense within the #NATO Alliance. Sveicam dzimšanas dienā, #Latvija! pic.twitter.com/g6q5vMiw5L— US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) November 18, 2020
Igaunijas prezidente Kersti Kaljulaida
Up go the flags in front of the Office of the President to celebrate the independence day of #Latvia. Warm November greetings to @valstsgriba and all our other southern friends! Priecīgu Latvijas dzimšanas dienu! 🇪🇪🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/GSM9IVOkf5— Kersti Kaljulaid (@KerstiKaljulaid) November 18, 2020
Turcijas ārlietu ministrs Mevluts Čavušolu
Warmest congratulations on the 102nd anniversary of the Republic of #Latvia. Best wishes for the health, well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Latvia. 🇹🇷🇱🇻 @edgarsrinkevics pic.twitter.com/w5IMrY7I4F— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) November 18, 2020
Ukrainas premjers Deniss Šmihaļs
Independence and freedom is not free. Our friends in #Latvia understand these words very well. We congratulate wonderful people of Latvia 🇱🇻 on Independence Day and wish prosperity, strength and unity.@valstsgriba @krisjaniskarins @LV_Ukraine— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) November 18, 2020
Maldīvijas ārlietu ministrs Abdulla Šahids
Warm greetings to Foreign Minister @edgarsrinkevics on Latvia’s 102nd Independence Day. I wish for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Latvia and look forward to further strengthen the relations between 🇲🇻 and 🇱🇻@Latvian_MFA— Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) November 18, 2020
Baltkrievijas opozīcijas līdere Svetlana Tihanovska
Happy Independence Day to the people of Latvia! 🇱🇻Belarusians know the price of freedom and independence too, and we wish you success and prosperity. We look forward to further cooperation between two democratic European countries. pic.twitter.com/3VjyFUKhrS— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) November 18, 2020
Ziemeļmaķedonijas ārlietu ministrs Bujars Osmani
Sveicam dzimšanas dienā, #Latvija! 🎉🎈— Bujar Osmani (@Bujar_O) November 18, 2020
Happy Independence Day dear @edgarsrinkevics. Please pass all our good wishes to everyone at @Latvian_MFA and all our Latvian friends! 🇲🇰 🇱🇻
Indijas ārlietu ministrs Subrahmanjams Džaišankars
Warm greetings to my colleague FM @edgarsrinkevics and the Government and people of Latvia as they celebrate their National Day today. Confident that we will continue to advance our cooperation.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 18, 2020
Lietuvas prezidents Gitans Nausēda
Sveicu brāļus latviešus svinot neatkarības dienu. Šodien #Latvijas iedzīvotāji var lepoties par savu drošu un mūsdienīgu valsti. 🇱🇹 un 🇱🇻 ir vistuvākās kaimiņvalstis, uzticīgas likteņa māsas. Vislielākie sveicieni visu lietuviešu vārdā! Lai dzīvo baltu vienotība! @valstsgriba— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) November 18, 2020