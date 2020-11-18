T 18.11.2020.
Sabiedrotie no dažādām pasaules malām sveic Latviju 18. novembrī

Latvijas karogs. Ilustratīvs attēls

FOTO: Zane Bitere/LETA

18. novembrī atzīmējam Latvijas Republikas proklamēšanas 102. gadadienu. Sveicienos svētkos Latvijai sūta arī mūsu sabiedrotie no visdažādākajām pasaules malām.

Igaunijas premjers Jiri Ratass

Moldovas ārlietu ministrs Aurēlijs Čokojs

Izraēla

Bijusī Lietuvas prezidente Daļa Grībauskaite

ASV misija NATO

Igaunijas prezidente Kersti Kaljulaida

Turcijas ārlietu ministrs Mevluts Čavušolu

Ukrainas premjers Deniss Šmihaļs

Maldīvijas ārlietu ministrs Abdulla Šahids

Baltkrievijas opozīcijas līdere Svetlana Tihanovska

Ziemeļmaķedonijas ārlietu ministrs Bujars Osmani

Indijas ārlietu ministrs Subrahmanjams Džaišankars

Lietuvas prezidents Gitans Nausēda

