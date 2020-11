Ušakovs iestājies Eiropas parlamenta LGBTI starpgrupā

Today, we warmly welcome our first Latvian Full Member (!), 🇱🇻 MEP @nilsusakovs , elected through @SaskanaRIGA to the @TheProgressives! 🌹



🌈 Welcome, Nils! With your support, we now cover ALL 27 Member States at a crucial time for #LGBTI equality. Let’s work together for it 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8ei8l2GnXC