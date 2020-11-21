S 21.11.2020.
"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Dāvja Bertāna karjeras lielāko līgumu

Dāvis Bertāns

FOTO: AP/ Scanpix

Naktī uz sestdienu pie savas karjeras apjomīgākā līguma tika latviešu basketbolists Dāvis Bertāns. Dažādas viedokļi par šo jautājumu valdīja "Twitter" lietotāju vidū.

Tāda ir precīzas tālmetienu izpildīšanas cena

""Wizards" fani pēc Bertāna darījuma, izdzirdot, ka Džons Vols vēlas maiņu."

 Kāds fans paredz "Wizards" atgriešanos izslēgšanas spēlēs

Kamēr cits lietotājs uz šo darījumu skatās kritiski

"Vašingtona, tu iekriti "brīvās aģentūras sezonas" lamatās. 80 miljoni par šo puisi? Nē!" 

"Nezinu, vai mums būtu jādzīvo pasaulē, kurā Dāvis Bertāns un Džo Heriss pelna vairāk par Kristianu Vudsu."

"Es arī gribētu prom, ja mana komanda iztērētu 80 miljonus par Dāvi Bertānu"

 "Strādājiet pie sava metiena, bērni!"

"Kāda jēga bija parakstīt līgumu ar Bertānu, ja Vols vēlas tikt prom?"

Visticamāk...

Ko dara "Knicks"?

