"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Dāvja Bertāna karjeras lielāko līgumu

Naktī uz sestdienu pie savas karjeras apjomīgākā līguma tika latviešu basketbolists Dāvis Bertāns. Dažādas viedokļi par šo jautājumu valdīja "Twitter" lietotāju vidū.
Tāda ir precīzas tālmetienu izpildīšanas cena
Joe Harris and Davis Bertans just reportedly got guaranteed $155 million between the two of them. You want a price on shooting, there it is.— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 21, 2020
""Wizards" fani pēc Bertāna darījuma, izdzirdot, ka Džons Vols vēlas maiņu."
Wizards fans celebrating Davis Bertans re-signing finding out John Wall wants a trade pic.twitter.com/mdARZWtlkd— #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 21, 2020
Kāds fans paredz "Wizards" atgriešanos izslēgšanas spēlēs
And now re-signing Davis Bertans. They'll be a lock for the playoffs in the East that's for sure! https://t.co/54FhxqzFgg— RickyBobby77 (@bobbytsunami77) November 21, 2020
Kamēr cits lietotājs uz šo darījumu skatās kritiski
I don’t even know what Davis bertans looks like and joe Harris making too much for standing on the wing waiting for kyrie to pass him the ball— Molatto🐐 (@molatto0) November 21, 2020
"Vašingtona, tu iekriti "brīvās aģentūras sezonas" lamatās. 80 miljoni par šo puisi? Nē!"
Wow, Washington. You fell for the stereotypical "free agency season" with Davis Bertans.— Super Indie Gamer Chick #IGCvSNES (@IndieGamerChick) November 21, 2020
$80M for him? NO.
"Nezinu, vai mums būtu jādzīvo pasaulē, kurā Dāvis Bertāns un Džo Heriss pelna vairāk par Kristianu Vudsu."
Idk if we should be living in a world where Davis Bertans and Joe Harris are making more money than Christian Wood https://t.co/A1NIdAfuu1— Team Morale (@TeamMoralePod) November 21, 2020
"Es arī gribētu prom, ja mana komanda iztērētu 80 miljonus par Dāvi Bertānu"
I’d want out if my team spent 80 million on Davis Bertans too https://t.co/wb8iTEUwOv— Daryl Obie (@DarylObie) November 21, 2020
"Strādājiet pie sava metiena, bērni!"
Joe Harris and Davis Bertans just signed contracts worth $155 million combined. GO WORK ON YOUR JUMP SHOT KIDS— brady_ (@BradyNagel) November 21, 2020
"Kāda jēga bija parakstīt līgumu ar Bertānu, ja Vols vēlas tikt prom?"
lmaooo Davis Bertans’ signing is literally pointless. Why did the Wizards sign him if John Wall wants to get the hell out of Washington DC?— Mo (6-3) (@LamarHeisman) November 21, 2020
Visticamāk...
Davis Bertans is sleeping well tonight.— Nathan (No sources) (@nathenmikeuxl) November 21, 2020
Ko dara "Knicks"?
How is it possible that Davis Bertans, Jerami Grant, Marcus Morris, Joe Harris and Malik Beasley have signed for a combined $339 million and the Knicks have $40 million in cap space and didn’t pay any of them? 2020 never ceases to amaze— Dorito Dink (@margosports) November 21, 2020
