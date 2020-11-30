P 30.11.2020.
"Twitter" lietotāji "bez sāls apēd" bijušo NBA zvaigzni, kuru brutāli nokautēja "jūtūberis"

Džeiks Pols nokautē Neitu Robinsonu

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Svētdienas rītā boksa ringā devās bijušais Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) spēlētājs Neits Robinsons, kuru gan brutāli nokautēja "YouTube" zvaigzne Džeiks Pols (Jake Paul). Lai gan netrūka arī laba vēlējumu, "Twitter" lietotāji neatturējās no Robinsonam veltītiem jokiem.

Aina no slavenā "Rotaļlietu stāsta"...

Robinsons cīņas gaitā vairāk sitienus uzņēma nekā izdarīja

Kad Robinsons tika nokautēts

Cits lietotājs savilcis paralēles ar slavenās filmu franšīzes "Rokijs" ceturto daļu

"Šajā mirklī viņš sāka atskatīties uz savas dzīves izvēlēm."

"Neits Robinsons, lasot "Twitter" ierakstus par viņu."

Neits centās atdarināt mirkli, kad Maikls Džordans izcīnīja savu pirmo čempiona titulu...

"Internets" ir neuzvarēts..." 

Robinsons pēc pārciestā nokauta ilgi nevarēja atgūties

"Robinsons, pamostoties slimnīcā."

