"Twitter" lietotāji "bez sāls apēd" bijušo NBA zvaigzni, kuru brutāli nokautēja "jūtūberis"

Svētdienas rītā boksa ringā devās bijušais Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) spēlētājs Neits Robinsons, kuru gan brutāli nokautēja "YouTube" zvaigzne Džeiks Pols (Jake Paul). Lai gan netrūka arī laba vēlējumu, "Twitter" lietotāji neatturējās no Robinsonam veltītiem jokiem.
Aina no slavenā "Rotaļlietu stāsta"...
Yall something different for this lol #naterobinson pic.twitter.com/3etrcG43kV— Kevin! 😁 (@Kev_0710) November 29, 2020
Robinsons cīņas gaitā vairāk sitienus uzņēma nekā izdarīja
Had Nate Robinson lookin like this🤦🏾♂️🥴 pic.twitter.com/uSC9655kkK— Ladarrious Prim (@CityDontDoIt) November 30, 2020
Kad Robinsons tika nokautēts
When Nate Robinson hit the ground😭😭 #naterobinson pic.twitter.com/srqIBbV5ig— Reese Taylor (@presidentreese) November 29, 2020
Cits lietotājs savilcis paralēles ar slavenās filmu franšīzes "Rokijs" ceturto daļu
Nate Robinson v Jake Paul November 28, 2020 (colorized) pic.twitter.com/FQIKlqeEFm— dr jay🤴🏿 (@kangdale03) November 29, 2020
"Šajā mirklī viņš sāka atskatīties uz savas dzīves izvēlēm."
Bruh! #naterobinson this moment he start to reflect in his life choices. pic.twitter.com/FtDfyBbjsJ— BeinNerd (@BeinNerd) November 29, 2020
"Neits Robinsons, lasot "Twitter" ierakstus par viņu."
Nate Robinson reading all these tweets about him: pic.twitter.com/g6kIMSRyYZ— lil.bottlecap6 (@wxnxwxni15) November 29, 2020
Neits centās atdarināt mirkli, kad Maikls Džordans izcīnīja savu pirmo čempiona titulu...
Nate Robinson did his best Michael Jordan impression... pic.twitter.com/VwWFu10vS3— Tyree’s man “Lysol”.. Fresh Out The Joint (@ASAPFunny) November 29, 2020
"Internets" ir neuzvarēts..."
Man the internet is literally undefeated 😭😭😂😂 #naterobinson pic.twitter.com/F85eXnLCiJ— @PatAndersonSr (@PatAnde49013057) November 29, 2020
Robinsons pēc pārciestā nokauta ilgi nevarēja atgūties
Mannnn I’m crying laughing rn Nate still there 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Vm0yA0HWWI— MADMAX🦍 (@Cook1k__) November 29, 2020
"Robinsons, pamostoties slimnīcā."
nate robinson waking up in the hospital: #JakevsNate pic.twitter.com/IY1XWgUVm6— Trace (@tracegotnext) November 30, 2020
