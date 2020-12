NBA pirmajās pārbaudēs konstatēti 48 pozitīvi Covid-19 gadījumi

Aug 26, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; An empty court and bench is shown following the scheduled start time in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Milwaukee Buck have boycotted game 5 reportedly to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix