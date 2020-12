"Mavericks" bez Porziņģa uzvar pirmssezonas pirmajā pārbaudes spēlē

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 25: Maxi Kleber #42 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after a basket with Luka Doncic #77 against the LA Clippers in the first half in game five of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 25, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX