"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz "Bucks" un Adetokunbo vienošanos par NBA vēsturē lielāko līgumu

Otrdien Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) klubs Milvoki "Bucks" un divkārtējais regulārās sezonas vērtīgākais spēlētājs Jannis Adetokunbo panāca vienošanos par NBA vēsturē finansiāli apjomīgāko līgumu. Protams, uz šādu notikumu reaģēja arī "Twitter" lietotāji.
"Heat" faniem nebūtu pamats sūdzēties
I’m shocked to see Heat fans disappointed about missing out on Giannis because for weeks they’ve been talking about not wanting a ball dominant MVP who collapses in the playoffs— Alfonso (@alfonsohoops) December 15, 2020
"Lakers" un Kostas Adetokunbo pēc Jaņņa līguma pagarinājuma
The Lakers after Giannis signed the super max with the Bucks pic.twitter.com/iCSU60icRS— NBA Memes (@nbamemesinsta) December 15, 2020
Kostas when he gets to the Lakers facility after Giannis signed his 5-year supermax with the Bucks pic.twitter.com/1ZrvHIOYT9— Jones (@lakersjonesjr) December 15, 2020
"Warriors" un "Heat" fani cerēja atrast ceļu uz Adetokunbo pievienošanu savas komandas sastāvam...
Warriors and Heat fans finding out Giannis is staying in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/gbfvJAsI9N— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 15, 2020
"Twitter" lietotāji nežēloja "Heat" fanus
Heat Twitter realizing they can’t use their Giannis jersey swaps for 5 years pic.twitter.com/HC7xjlpUFr— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020
Iespaidīga dienas alga...
The fact that @Giannis_An34 you will now make $117,000 a day for the next 5 years blows my mind.— boizuko (@boizuko1) December 15, 2020
"Bucks" organizācijā šonakt bija svinības
Bucks front office after Giannis signs #Bucks #Giannis pic.twitter.com/739jUWIV83— Adam tambedou (@TambedouAdam) December 15, 2020
Kāds fans pauž nožēlu, ka "Bucks" fani nevarēs ierasties uz pirmo Adetokunbo mājas spēli pēc līguma parakstīšanas
i’m so sad bucks fans don’t get to be in the arena for giannis’ first home game after singing the extension. the applause he would get would be deafening. cant wait for that in the future. well deserved @Giannis_An34, Milwaukee loves you. go @bucks 🦌 pic.twitter.com/lFlnFDuyQb— 🦌 (@SnellSZN) December 15, 2020
Daudzu komandu plānos bija iesaistīšanās cīņā par Adetokunbo pakalpojumiem...
"I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years." pic.twitter.com/yBCQM7TbGe— The Ringer (@ringer) December 15, 2020
