T 16.12.2020.
Komanda
Reklāma
RUS
Izvērstā meklēšana
  • Apollo.lv
  • Sports
  • Basketbols
  • "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz "Bucks" un Adetokunbo vienošanos par NBA vēsturē lielāko līgumu
2 min lasīšanai

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz "Bucks" un Adetokunbo vienošanos par NBA vēsturē lielāko līgumu

Jannis Adetokunbo

FOTO: AP/ Scanpix

Otrdien Nacionālās basketbola asociācijas (NBA) klubs Milvoki "Bucks" un divkārtējais regulārās sezonas vērtīgākais spēlētājs Jannis Adetokunbo panāca vienošanos par NBA vēsturē finansiāli apjomīgāko līgumu. Protams, uz šādu notikumu reaģēja arī "Twitter" lietotāji.

"Heat" faniem nebūtu pamats sūdzēties

"Lakers" un Kostas Adetokunbo pēc Jaņņa līguma pagarinājuma 

"Warriors" un "Heat" fani cerēja atrast ceļu uz Adetokunbo pievienošanu savas komandas sastāvam...

"Twitter" lietotāji nežēloja "Heat" fanus 

Iespaidīga dienas alga...

"Bucks" organizācijā šonakt bija svinības

Kāds fans pauž nožēlu, ka "Bucks" fani nevarēs ierasties uz pirmo Adetokunbo mājas spēli pēc līguma parakstīšanas

Daudzu komandu plānos bija iesaistīšanās cīņā par Adetokunbo pakalpojumiem...

Seko Apollo arī Instagram - viss aizraujošais, skaistais un svarīgais vienuviet!

Redaktors iesaka

Lasītākais šobrīd