Beļģijā pēc čečenu un kurdu grupu sadursmēm izvērš policijas operāciju

The dispersal of the crowd on a lawn in the Bois de la Cambre ended around 9 p.m., but the police intended to remain there until the curfew at 10 p.m., said around 9:30 p.m. the spokesperson for the Brussels police. Ixelles Ilse Van de keere. There were no injuries. The police made a total of 10 administrative arrests for disturbing public order and one judicial arrest for beating on a horse. A window of a canine brigade vehicle was broken. Brussels, BELGIUM-02/04/2021//DRIGUEZMARIN_0304.17275/2104030816/Credit:Marin Driguez/SIPA/2104030823

FOTO: SIPA/Scanpix