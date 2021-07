EZA: Personas ar pastiprinātas kapilāru caurlaidības sindromu nedrīkst vakcinēties ar "Johnson & Johnson"

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 30, 2021 vials of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen Covid-19 vaccine are pictured at the ZNA Middelheim hospital in Antwerp. - Denmark said Mai 3, 2021 it would not include the Covid-19 vaccine from US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson in its national vaccination campaign, citing worries over serious side effects involving blood clots. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT

FOTO: DIRK WAEM/AFP