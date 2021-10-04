P 4.10.2021.
Komanda
Reklāma
Par mums
RUS
Izvērstā meklēšana
4

Pirmdienas vakarā nedarbojas interneta giganti "Facebook", "Whatsapp" un "Instagram"

Ilustratīvs attēls.

FOTO: Jirapong Manustrong/Shutterstock.com

Sociālais tīkls "Facebook" pirmdien, 4. oktobrī, piedzīvo tehniska rakstura problēmas. Nestrādā arī "Instagram" un "Whatsapp".

Problēmu cēlonis nav zināms.

Šāda situācija ir bijusi arī 2018. gada 18. maijā, tad "Facebook" nestrādāja aptuveni 15 minūtes.

Lai savu aplikāciju lietotājus informētu par radušos situāciju tiek izmantots "Twitter", kurā interneta giganti ziņo, ka tehniskā problēma tiek risināta. 