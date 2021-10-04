Pirmdienas vakarā nedarbojas interneta giganti "Facebook", "Whatsapp" un "Instagram"
Sociālais tīkls "Facebook" pirmdien, 4. oktobrī, piedzīvo tehniska rakstura problēmas. Nestrādā arī "Instagram" un "Whatsapp".
Problēmu cēlonis nav zināms.
Šāda situācija ir bijusi arī 2018. gada 18. maijā, tad "Facebook" nestrādāja aptuveni 15 minūtes.
Lai savu aplikāciju lietotājus informētu par radušos situāciju tiek izmantots "Twitter", kurā interneta giganti ziņo, ka tehniskā problēma tiek risināta.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021
We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021
Thanks for your patience!
Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021