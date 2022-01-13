C 13.01.2022.
Komanda
Reklāma
Par mums
RUS
Izvērstā meklēšana
1

Dāvis Bertāns tīmeklī pēc neveiksmīgā mača tiek "apēsts bez sāls"

Dāvis Bertāns (pa kreisi)

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Dāvim Bertānam 13. janvāra mačā neizdevās atzīmēties ar gūtajiem punktiem. Vašingtonas "Wizards" fani, protams, atkal ķērās pie dusmu izgāšanas "Twitter" vietnē.

Vispār jau 80 miljoni, bet statistika tik un tā ļoti neglaimojoša...

Vēl kāds lietotājs izceļ algai neatbilstošo statistiku

Cits lietotājs ir gatavs sev uztetovēt otras komandas logo, ja "Wizards" Dāvi izdosies aizmainīt.

"Papildus maiss ar basketbola bumbām būtu noderīgāks par Bertānu un Neto"

Vēl viens salīdzinājums ar basketbola bumbu maisu

Ļoti skarbi...

Cits lietotājs kritizē Bertāna un Kentaviusa Kaldvela Poupa metienu izvēli

"Dāvis Bertāns laikam trīspunktniekus met ar 100% precizitāti tad, kad es neskatos"

Kritikas devu saņēma arī latvieša spēle aizsardzībā

"Es domāju, ka "Wizards" aizsardzība būtu labāka spēlējot formātā četri pret pieci nekā ar Bertānu laukumā" 

Vecie labie laiki...

Vēl kāds lietotājs piedāvā visnotaļ racionālu maiņas darījuma variantu

Cits lietotājs Bertānu un Spenseru Dinvidiju pārnestā nozīmē nodēvēja par profesionāliem bankas laupītājiem

Redaktors iesaka

Lasītākais šobrīd