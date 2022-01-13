Dāvis Bertāns tīmeklī pēc neveiksmīgā mača tiek "apēsts bez sāls"
Dāvim Bertānam 13. janvāra mačā neizdevās atzīmēties ar gūtajiem punktiem. Vašingtonas "Wizards" fani, protams, atkal ķērās pie dusmu izgāšanas "Twitter" vietnē.
Vispār jau 80 miljoni, bet statistika tik un tā ļoti neglaimojoša...
Davis Bertans has had 8 zero point games this season, along with 14 scoring under 10 points— Bryan (@ZachLavln3) January 13, 2022
5 year, $90 mil last offseason 🔥🔥
Vēl kāds lietotājs izceļ algai neatbilstošo statistiku
Bertans got 80 Mill and went 0 points, 0 assists and 1 rebound. Lol— Namond Lumpkin (@__StunnaMan) January 13, 2022
Cits lietotājs ir gatavs sev uztetovēt otras komandas logo, ja "Wizards" Dāvi izdosies aizmainīt.
If the wizards are able to trade Bertans I’ll get the team who traded for him’s logo tattooed on me.— Jack MacIsaac (@JackMacIsaac3) January 13, 2022
"Papildus maiss ar basketbola bumbām būtu noderīgāks par Bertānu un Neto"
An extra bag of balls would be an upgrade for Bertans and Neto at this point.— JED (@S0TOHIVE) January 13, 2022
Vēl viens salīdzinājums ar basketbola bumbu maisu
I feel like Kuzma is playing above expectations and Bertans needs to be traded somewhere for a bag of basketballs.— smave (@j_smave) January 13, 2022
Ļoti skarbi...
Bertans is the worst player in the NBA— Kay Akerele (@LordoftheSquad) January 13, 2022
Cits lietotājs kritizē Bertāna un Kentaviusa Kaldvela Poupa metienu izvēli
So many bad 3s. Bertans and KCP putting up 3s two seconds into clock up by over 15 is criminal.— Richard (@rico79879980) January 13, 2022
"Dāvis Bertāns laikam trīspunktniekus met ar 100% precizitāti tad, kad es neskatos"
Wizard’s Davis Bertans supposedly hits 41% of his 3’s. He must hit 100% when I’m not watching. Never hits any when I’m watching. @STweetycat— Horatio McFlabbergasted (@HMcdoolittle) January 13, 2022
Kritikas devu saņēma arī latvieša spēle aizsardzībā
watching thomas bryant and davis bertans play pick and roll defense is, something to behold— jes (@jeswin_meslie) January 13, 2022
"Es domāju, ka "Wizards" aizsardzība būtu labāka spēlējot formātā četri pret pieci nekā ar Bertānu laukumā"
I feel like the Wizards would be better defensively if they just played 4v5 rather than have Bertans on the floor.— Jack (@jack_skolnik) January 13, 2022
Vecie labie laiki...
Davis Bertans averaged 15.4 points per game shooting 42% on 8.7 3s per game 2 seasons ago— Andrew Eastwick (@AndrewEastwick) January 12, 2022
Vēl kāds lietotājs piedāvā visnotaļ racionālu maiņas darījuma variantu
Bertans has a negative value contract, but for a tanking team like the Thunder, he could be a classic "rehab his value" guy. Bertans on a bad team would become enticing next year (2023) to contenders, when he's got basically 2 guaranteed years left on his deal— Tommy Sheppard Burner (@BurnerSheppard) January 12, 2022
Cits lietotājs Bertānu un Spenseru Dinvidiju pārnestā nozīmē nodēvēja par profesionāliem bankas laupītājiem
spencer dinwiddie and davis bertans are really some professional bank robbers— 🌈 Splash💫 (@iTzDaChosen1) January 13, 2022