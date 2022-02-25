Pk 25.02.2022.
Medijs: Krievijas spēki ienākuši Obolonas rajonā Kijevā. Notiek cīņa

Krievijas spēki ienākuši Obolonas rajonā Kijevā.

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmums no video

Krievijas spēki ir ienākuši Obolonas rajonā Kijevā, kur šobrīd ar tiem cīnās Ukrainas militārie spēki, vēsta medijs "The Kyiv Independent". 

Ukrainas Aizsardzības ministrija aicina iedzīvotājus palikt mājās, medijs "The Kyiv Independent" vēsta mikroblogošanas vietnē "Twitter".

Rajons atrodas aptuveni 10 kilometru attālumā no Kijevas centra.

