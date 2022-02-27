Sv 27.02.2022.
Kijevā nogranduši divi lieli sprādzieni, aizdegusies naftas bāze

Sprādziens netālu no Kijevas.

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmums no video

Divi lieli sprādzieni nogranduši Kijevā, ziņo medijs CNN. Aptuveni 40 kilometrus no Kijevas centra aizdegusies naftas bāze. 

Jau ziņots, ka Harkovā norit spēcīgas gaisa apšaudes. 

Deg naftas bāze netālu no Vasiļkivas, vēsta medijs "Nexta".

