Kijevā nogranduši divi lieli sprādzieni, aizdegusies naftas bāze
Divi lieli sprādzieni nogranduši Kijevā, ziņo medijs CNN. Aptuveni 40 kilometrus no Kijevas centra aizdegusies naftas bāze.
Divi lieli sprādzieni nogranduši Kijevā, ziņo medijs CNN. Aptuveni 40 kilometrus no Kijevas centra aizdegusies naftas bāze.
Jau ziņots, ka Harkovā norit spēcīgas gaisa apšaudes.
Kharkiv is under heavy air strikes now.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
Video: Pravda Gerashchenko/ Telegram pic.twitter.com/UNTVrmyCFS
Deg naftas bāze netālu no Vasiļkivas, vēsta medijs "Nexta".
❗️ A massive explosion in #Kyiv— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022
It is reported that an oil depot near #Vasylkiv is on fire as a result of the strike. If this is true, a large-scale technogenic and environmental catastrophe is possible. pic.twitter.com/Yq1mx6ZNKZ
❗️New video from Vasilkova— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022
Thick pillars of smoke in the sky and intense fire
❗️Mayor Vasilkova confirmed that an oil depot is on fire as a result of an enemy missile hit pic.twitter.com/qax74X5MNm
Another video of the fire at the oil depot in #Vasylkiv has appeared pic.twitter.com/Lho7iZAzpx— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2022