#Ukraine: The remains of a Russian artillery position in #Kyiv Oblast.



One Russian 2S1 Gvozdika SPG can be seen totally destroyed, along with many 3Sh1 122mm flechette and 3BK13/3BK6 series HEAT-FS-T projectiles. (Thank you @blueboy1969 for assistance) pic.twitter.com/NJM3fuYyOD