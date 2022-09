VIDEO ⟩ Krievijas Belgorodas apgabalā no Ukrainas ieradušies tūkstošiem cilvēku

Around 500 cars of orcs waiting to cross from Kharkiv region into Belgorod (Orc Federation). Their dreams of living in occupied territories is over.

No Kharkiv People's Banana Republic.

Back to ruzZian swamps.

Absolutely no panic#kherson #crimea #Lviv #херсон #kharkiv pic.twitter.com/Jw41g8WLNQ