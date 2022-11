FOTO ⟩ Okupanti iznīcinājuši tiltu pār Dņepras upi

Yesterday in Kherson region, it's reported at least 7 bridges, 4 of them crossing Dnipro River were badly damaged. First & 2nd pics + below video show damage & explosion to Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam bridge. Third & 4th massive damage to the Kherson city bridge at Antonivka. https://t.co/iXy405bYUM pic.twitter.com/dmF2UcFRPH