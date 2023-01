Mūrniecei Kijivā bijusi tikšanās ar Ukrainas aizsardzības ministru

Was glad to host @IMurniece in Kyiv on his first visit as the 🇱🇻 Defence Minister. We discussed ways to increase the capabilities of #UAarmy. We are grateful for Latvia’s strong commitment to support Ukraine’s full victory over the aggressor.

🇱🇻🤝🇺🇦

See you at Ramstein! pic.twitter.com/JAnwDmAyPA