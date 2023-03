Ukraina paziņo, kā sauc video redzamo ukraiņu karavīru, kuru nežēlīgi nogalināja okupanti

The 🇺🇦 soldier who was shot by the 🇷🇺 for shouting "Glory to Ukraine" is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, Tymofiy Shadura. He was considered missing since Feb. 3, 2023, after hostilities in the Bakhmut area. #RussianWarCrimes



