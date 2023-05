Mūžībā devies olimpiskais čempions un kādreizējais rekordists tāllēkšanā Bostons

Ralph Boston was a trailblazer within track and field and these are just some of his achievements 💥🇺🇸🙌



✅ Olympic long jump champion (Rome 1960)

✅ Triple Olympic long jump medallist (🥇🥈🥉)

✅ Broke world record on six occasions (PB of 8.35m) pic.twitter.com/idY1PCJY2Z