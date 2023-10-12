C, 12.10.2023.
Laika ziņas
Horoskopi
Komanda
Reklāma
Noteikumi
Par Klik
RUS
RUS
Meklēt

VIDEO ⟩ Izraēlas uzbrukumos Gazas joslā nogalināti vairāk nekā 1350 iedzīvotāji

LETA
Facebook Telegram Draugiem X Whatsapp
Comments
Foto: dpa/scanpix

Izraēlas gaisa uzlidojumos Gazas joslā nogalināto cilvēkus skaits ir pārsniedzis 1350 un vairāk nekā 6000 cilvēki ir ievainoti, ceturtdien paziņojusi Gazas joslas Veselības ministrija.

Atbildot uz palestīniešu islāmistu grupējuma "Hamas" uzbrukumu, Izraēla jau sesto dienu bombardē Gazas joslu, kuru pilnībā aplenkusi, aizliedzot tai piegādāt elektroenerģiju, ūdeni, pārtiku un medikamentus.

"Hamas" sestdien sarīkotajā negaidītajā uzbrukumā Izraēlai, kas ir ļaunākais Izraēlas 75 gadu vēsturē, tika nogalināti 1200 cilvēki, kas lielākoties bija civiliedzīvotāji, un aptuveni 3000 tikuši ievainoti.

Facebook Telegram Draugiem X Whatsapp
Comments

Tēmas

Aktuālākās ziņas
Jaunākās ziņas
Nepalaid garām
Uz augšu