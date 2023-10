VIDEO ⟩ Izraēlas uzbrukumos Gazas joslā iznīcinātas vairāk nekā 1300 ēku

Trigger warning 🚨Narrating her story with tears,

Palestinian children in Gaza 🇵🇸 talk about their horrific experiences during the lsraeli bombing.pic.twitter.com/8g0cfHLJMY#Gazagenocide #HamasTerrorist #Isarael #IsraelPalestineConflict #IsraeliWarCrimes #IsraelTerrorists…